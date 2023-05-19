Anele and the club on 947 present the best cheesecake to Joburg

The highly anticipated Best of Joburg Cheesecake grand finale with Anele and the club on 947 took place at Montecasino. The winning cheesecake was presented by Salvation Café on 44 Stanley, culminating weeks of excitement and fierce competition. The event held special significance as it coincided with the birthday of Anele Mdoda, the beloved show host. To add to the joyous atmosphere, Primedia's partners Monte Casino surprised Anele with a birthday cake, creating a memorable celebration.

The grand finale brought together the top five finalists, renowned for their exceptional cheesecakes, to compete for the prestigious title of Joburg's Best Cheesecake. The competition showcased the culinary creativity, skill, and passion of these establishments, making it a highly anticipated event on the city's culinary calendar.

After an intensive evaluation process by a panel of esteemed judges, including celebrity chef and cook Moshe Ndiki, the reputable Precious the Planner, and representing 947 listeners Lesedi Moatshe who drove all the way from Mafikeng to be part of the judging panel. It was battle of the most tantalising cheesecake with the last three finalists [Upcycled Café, Salvation café and Croydon Bakery] to get the last two as there was a tie in two of the top three finalists. The grand finale and decider on “The Best in Jo’burg all things Cheesecake” was then between [Salvation café as well as Croydon Bakery] to decided who the winner would be.

The winner of Joburg's Best Cheesecake with Anele and the club on 947 was revealed to be Salvation Café JHB after much fanfare. Their cheesecake creation impressed the judges with its impeccable taste, innovative flavours, and exceptional presentation.

Salvation Cafe at 44 on Stanley - With a rich history and a reputation for excellence, Salvation Cafe has been nourishing both the body and the soul since its establishment in 2006. Their cheesecakes, crafted with passion and infused with love, touched the hearts of the judges and showcased their dedication to creating dishes that go beyond mere sustenance, they have cemented their position as a leading culinary destination in Joburg. This prestigious recognition is a testament to their dedication to culinary excellence and their ability to create desserts that captivate the senses. The competition was fierce, with each finalist showcasing their unique touch to the art of cheesecake making.

A brief overview of the other four finalists:

Upcycled Cafe - Located in the heart of the vibrant city, Upcycled Cafe embraces sustainable practices by transforming food waste into delectable culinary creations, minimising their ecological footprint. Their innovative approach to cooking delighted the judges' taste buds and showcased their commitment to culinary craftsmanship.

DC Coffee Co. - Situated in the heart of Johannesburg, DC Cafe Co has quickly gained a reputation for its exceptional food and warm ambiance. Their pastry chefs have mastered the art of creating visually stunning cheesecakes that are as indulgent as they are delicious, leaving a lasting impression on the judges.

Zaras Cafe JHB - Nestled in the vibrant Rivonia, Sandton, Zaras Cafe JHB has become a beloved destination for food lovers seeking a delightful and memorable dining experience. Their cheesecakes, meticulously crafted with the finest ingredients and a touch of creativity, tantalised the judges' taste buds and showcased their commitment to culinary excellence.

Croydon Bakery, a family-owned establishment, has been baking delicious treats for 43 years since its establishment in 1980. Located in Croydon, Kempton Park, near OR Tambo International Airport, the bakery has become a local favourite. Their signature cheesecake is a baked New York-style delight, made with the utmost care and using high-quality ingredients. The creamy filling is a blend of cream cheese, lemon, sour cream, butter, and eggs, resting on a biscuit base and crowned with a tantalising strawberry topping.

The Best of Joburg Cheesecake grand finale with Anele and the club on 947 provided a platform for these talented culinary establishments to shine and celebrate their craft. Furthermore, the competition significantly boosted the income of all finalists as their cheesecakes sold out daily during the final stages. The competition highlighted the diversity and innovation within Joburg's culinary scene, and the winner's success is a testament to their commitment to excellence.



