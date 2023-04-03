OFM's Shandor 'living in a box' in celebration of Bloem Show's 140th birthday

Known for not shying away from donning boxing gloves or traversing a mountain range, OFM's Good Morning Breakfast host, Shandor Potgieter, takes on a new challenge - 'living in a box' for 140 hours.

Potgieter will live in a display cubicle, decked out as a ‘Show House’, in the Protea Hall at Bloem Show from 27 April until 3 May 2023. This is all in celebration of the institution’s 140th year of existence.

Not only will Bloem Show visitors be able to interact with Shandor through the glass windowpanes, but fans will also be able to follow what transpires each second he’s participating in the challenge through the live video feed on OFM and Bloem Show’s websites. Regular crossings to the OFM studio will also keep listeners up to date on the latest happenings in the Show House. The living space will be fully functional and equipped with everything Shandor might need to enjoy a comfortable stay.

But what’s the use of a beautiful home if you can’t entertain? Shandor will be receiving various guests throughout his stay. Without giving away too much, visitors and viewers can look forward to musical performances, interactive challenges, and various “reality TV” style features showcasing the spectacular offering of the 140-year-old Bloem Show, presented in true Shandor style.

The Good Morning Breakfast team will also join him on 28 April, and 1–2 May 2023, 06:00 – 09:00, to broadcast their show.

Chief executive officer of Bloem Show, Elmarie Prinsloo, is particularly looking forward to this year’s show and celebrating the special milestone. “It's an incredible occasion. I think very few people realise how small the number of institutions is that have been in existence for 140 years. I always say I wasn't there in the beginning, but it's a wonderful privilege to be here now!”

Bloem Show is set to wow visitors with a great entertainment programme, 21 agriculture championships, a variety of outdoor exhibitors, tasty food stalls, fun, and a new approach towards indoor exhibitions.

“Exhibition halls will be divided into targeted segments with a focus on quality and diversity. Surprisingly new and different!

“Indoor exhibitor categories are eco-friendly: gardens, landscaping, solar, and water; hi tec: audio, electronics, cellular, and technology; home décor: arts and furniture, outdoor, camping and DIY; as well as clothing, shoes, bags to hair and beauty, Makro, gaming and also a focus from baby to student, a play area, eateries, and drinks,” explains Prinsloo.

The OFM Show House is also part of this exhibition hall ‘revamp’ with Shandor’s ‘Living in a box’ challenge taking place in the Protea Hall.

“I always wish that I have more time to enjoy Bloem Show, now I will have 140 hours! I’m really looking forward to spending nearly six full days in a glass house in celebration of this amazing institution’s 140th birthday and interacting with visitors,” says Potgieter.

“The Show House is a celebration of Bloem Show’s 140 years of being at the center of agriculture and entertainment in South Africa,” says Nick Efstathiou, chief executive officer of Central Media Group.

Stay tuned and keep an eye on social media for further updates regarding the OFM Show House at Bloem Show 2023.

Bloem Show will be taking place from 27 April to 6 May this year!

For more information contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.