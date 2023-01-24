Galaxy KDay School Stars - from the school hall to the Cape's biggest music festival!

The search is on for the Western Cape's hottest high school band! Budding young musicians performing in high school choirs, rock bands, and jazz bands, or bringing songs to life as a marimba band or any kind of musical grouping can now enter Galaxy KDay School Stars, with Kfm 94.5.

The winners will perform live at Galaxy KDay on Saturday 4 March at Meerendal Estate. Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.

Kfm 94.5 programming manager, Cecile Basson, says it’s a joy to discover young talent. “We’re looking for that high school band that wows the crowd at assembly or at the school talent show. It doesn’t matter what kind of music they make; we want talented young vocalists or instrumentalists who get people on their feet to grab this opportunity and enter. Imagine being in high school and sharing a stage with Mi Casa, Youngsta CPT, Emo Adams, and the many other top local artists on the bill. It’s the chance of a lifetime!” says Basson.

To enter, bands need to put their own spin on one of the following hits: ‘As it was’ by Harry Styles, ‘Break My Soul’ by Beyoncé, or ‘Made You Look’ by Meghan Trainor.

Entrants must then share a video of their rendition of the song on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok, making sure to tag @Kfmza and use #GalaxyKDayStars.

Galaxy KDay School Stars is open to high school students and youth between the ages of 14 and 18 years old. Entries close on 9 February and the finalists will be announced daily on Kfm Mornings between 6 and 10 February 2023.

To view Ts and Cs and find out more, go to kfm.co.za and stay tuned to Kfm 94.5 for updates.

Book your Galaxy KDay tickets now at Ticketpro.

#GalaxyKDay

Galaxy KDay ticket prices:

General Access (13+) R350.00

Chill Zone (18+) R650.00

Kids (2 to 12 years old) R160.00

Galaxy KDay artist line-up:

Mi Casa



Youngsta CPT



Will Linley



Nasty C



Emo Adams



Jimmy Nevis



DJs Fizz and Shai-A



Anica Kiana



Early B



Timo ODV



DJ Cosher



