Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

YFM 99.2Joe PublicAPO GroupHot 102.7FMCarry1stFCB JoburgTPDCDMASATQ GroupGreatstockDSTV Media SalesPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FM3RCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • News Journalist/Anchor Cape Town
  • Chief Product Officer Johannesburg
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The Kitchen of Oz crowned Best Burger in Joburg

    7 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    The Kitchen of Oz claimed the win to resounding applause of a live audience at Montecasino. Listeners also called in to show their support, talking about how much they enjoyed the taste and the experience of the three finalists' burgers.
    The Kitchen of Oz crowned Best Burger in Joburg

    After weeks of sumptuous sampling and getting to taste Joburg’s most gastronomic burger sensations, Anele and the Club and a cross section of judges have found a winner.

    All in all it was a frenzy of tasting and chewing and lipsmacking and mmmm-ing all around the city to finally name the winner of the Best Burger in Joburg.

    There was huge anticipation as Anele announced the winner and supporters were shouting their favourite up to the last minute. Chef Oz said, “Thank you for the support, it’s been amazing and it looks like we need a new kitchen to meet the demand. We are there to serve.” Based in Emmarentia, and established in 2017, The Kitchen of Oz saw Chef Oz start the business with one gas stove. His food truck business now caters for festivals, corporate events and special occasions.

    Executive mayor, councillor Mpho Phalatse, Neo Nontso of ‘Dine With Neo’ and JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla made up the judging panel, and for younger tastes Philisiwe Moyo, a Grade 6 pupil at Bordeaux Primary School was also invited to judge.

    Three of the six finalists made the shortlist in another rousing Best of Joburg contest. Bev’s Burgers took second place and walking away with a highly respectable third place was Joe’s Burgers.

    Listeners who called in also showed their support for finalists BGR Rosebank known for its quality of meat, Ribs and Burgers for its freshly sourced products and doing things in the old-fashioned way and Grill King for its massive and delicious burger.

    Anele said, “It was a super delicious process and we had an enormous amount of fun. It was really hard to choose but we’re thrilled to have named our winner and hope to see their burger business boom. We loved the soul, spirit and energy at Kitchen of Oz.

    “Thanks to our listeners who sent in hundreds of entries and made it possible for Anele and the Club on 947 to bring you the Best Burger in Joburg.”

    The team that brought you ‘The Best Chocolate Cake in Joburg’, ‘The Best Ribs in Joburg’, ‘The Best Biltong in Joburg’ and the ‘Best Samoosa in Joburg’ have done it again.

    Watch this space for the next Best in Joburg search.

    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: JMPD, Anele, Joe

    Related

    Primedia unmasks a whole new world - and it is a dazzling place
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia unmasks a whole new world - and it is a dazzling place2 Sep 2022
    Joburgers on the hunt for the best burger in the city with Anele and the Club on 947
    Primedia BroadcastingJoburgers on the hunt for the best burger in the city with Anele and the Club on 94723 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: The Basadi Music Awards saw many music powerhouses walk the red carpet
    Basadi in Music Awards launches in style10 Mar 2022
    Nat Geo's Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted serves up season 3 with local chefs cooking along
    Fox Networks GroupNat Geo's Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted serves up season 3 with local chefs cooking along23 Sep 2021
    Welcome to Qaqamba who joins Grey Group as business unit director
    Grey AfricaWelcome to Qaqamba who joins Grey Group as business unit director3 Feb 2021
    IAB SA Digital Content Marketing Committee - call for nominations
    IAB South AfricaIAB SA Digital Content Marketing Committee - call for nominations12 Aug 2020
    Newzroom Afrika's #10MinutesWith Marc Lewis
    Newzroom AfrikaNewzroom Afrika's #10MinutesWith Marc Lewis2 Dec 2019
    Sales is everyone's business
    icandi CQSales is everyone's business12 Nov 2019

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz