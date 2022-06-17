BakkieArm now also a hit song

While sales of the OFM # BakkieArm sleeve steadily progressing for the benefit of the Agri Securitas Trust Fund, The Sound of Your Life also had listeners entertained on the morning of 15 June 2022, with the release of an original song in celebration of the # BakkieArm.
With lyrics from the pen of Good Morning Breakfast
presenter, Shandor Potgieter, OFM sales manager, Anchen Lintvelt, and exquisite mixing by Bobby Johnson of Rebirth Music, SOYL's "Bakkie Arm" promises to get feet tapping.
The release of the song, registered under SOYL (pronounced soil – and an acronym of Sound of Your Life) is not only healthy fun, but also aims to draw more attention to a more important cause.
The #BakkieArm sleeve was born from regular insert on the breakfast show, 'Word of the Week', and has evolved organically to such a point that a garment was fashioned to pull over a driver’s arm to protect it from the sun, so that their one arm does not become more tanned than the other.
OFM recently launched the #BakkieArm campaign to raise funds for Agri Securitas, a non-profit organisation that works to improve rural safety.
The radio station chose this organisation because central South Africa is the heartland of agriculture in South Africa.
A #BakkieArm sleeve can be purchased for a donation from R100 each on OFM's website, by following this link: https://bit.ly/OFMBakkieArm
. This is also where “SOYL – Bakkie Arm” can be downloaded, free of charge.
Follow #BakkieArm
on social media for updates on this fundraising project.