Newsmaker: Jacaranda FM's Kenzy Mohapi starts new radio journey

Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
Popularly known as Anesu on Netflix's Zimbabwean Cook Off film, Tendaiishe Chitima is a multitalented star who looks to take the world by storm with her extensive, diverse experience and skills in industries such as film and television, ICT, business and development.ByEvan-Lee Courie
Oliver South Africa's in-house digital agency model has paid off big time both locally and regionally with the agency showing double revenue growth, a substantial increase in gross profit and operating profit, and a doubling of its headcount in the last year despite the Covid-19 lockdown.Issued byOliver
After bagging yet about SA Radio Award for her popular weekend radio show, 'Weekends with Kenzy' on Jacaranda FM, Kenzy Mohapi has started a new journey as the music and scheduling lead (acting) at the station.
Jacaranda FM’s Kenzy Mohapi
Congratulations on bagging yet another SA radio award! How does this feel?
I feel happy and grateful. I am extremely grateful that I was given a platform to connect with listeners, working on radio was a childhood dream for me and I am blessed to be able to ply my trade on the medium that captured my imagination as a child.
After four years you've wrapped up your popular ‘Weekends with Kenzy’ show on Jacaranda FM. What's the reasoning for your decision?
Throughout my career, I have worked both behind the scenes as well as on-air at every radio station that I have been lucky enough to have worked at. I felt that now, more than a decade of learning on and off-air that it was time to take up a bigger challenge on the operational side of the business.
You'll be acting music and scheduling lead. How and when did this come about?
I have been the music compiler at Jacaranda FM for over two years. Recently the opportunity to take on more responsibilities and plug into the operational and programming team on a bigger scale came about. Jacaranda FM has a really solid team running the ship. It’s exciting to be part of an operation that always looks for new ways to enhance and grow the product.
What excites you most about taking on this new role?
I’m really excited about working with the team to ensure that what you hear on the radio from a music and sonic identity point of view is always in tune with our programming strategy and most importantly, always in tune with what our listeners want to hear.
How did you end up working in the radio industry?
I fell in love with radio as a teenager. I applied for a slot as a radio DJ on Tuks FM the moment I set foot on campus as a first-year. Jacaranda FM’s Drive time host Rian van Heerden was the station manager of the station at the time, he was my first boss.
What do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?
I love that we get to connect with listeners, we get to be the soundtrack of someone’s life. Radio is intimate, during this past 18 months of the pandemic radio has shone in it’s role as a trustworthy, real-time connection.
What approach will you be taking in your new role?
I plan on entering this new role with an open mind. There are several ways to enhance a product, always new ways to consume a product and I’d like to be nimble enough to adapt to those changes and adopt what could be of use to us.
What has been your biggest career highlight?
Winning three SA Radio awards has been very rewarding but my biggest career highlight was actually getting onto commercial radio and being able to live my dream.
What is your biggest motivation in life?
My family. I owe every part of being to them. They are the biggest motivation for everything I do.
What career advice would you give to anyone entering the broadcasting industry?
Never stop learning. Understanding the business side of media as well as you understand the creative side of media will hold you in good stead.
