Ctrl, South Africa's first digital insurance advisor appoints Tag 8

Transforming the insurance advice industry, Ctrl is South Africa's first car and household insurance advice app. Focused on the short-term insurance marketplace it's a digital platform that connects clients, brokers, and insurers.

Following a four-way agency pitch, Ctrl has awarded their account to Tag 8.Building future brands to perform in a digital-first world, Tag 8 is a fast growing, purpose driven, brand consultancy, obsessed with performance.“We are thrilled by this announcement and excited to enter into this new chapter with Ctrl to achieve their business ambitions. With our focus on Partnerships, Purpose and Performance our strategic imperative for Ctrl -your digital insurance advisor is to build meaningful digital interactions that deliver a series of messages with one overarching goal: trust,” says Andrew Franks, founder T8.Tag 8 recently joined forces with the award-winning and technology led, digital performance agency, Digital Optimization (DO). This partnership allows us to offer multi-platform, integrated and results-orientated marketing solutions that enhance our client’s brands, improve their sales and reach and foster their growth.With DO’s credible backing and premium partnerships with Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and programmatic partners such as Quantcast, we are now able to extend our services into all digital marketing and digital media offerings, SEO, strategic research and real-time reporting of analytics dashboards.“The Ctrl team is very excited about working with Tag 8. They are a team of experts who work hard and smart to build successful, sustainable brands that make a lasting, positive impact. We like the fact that Tag 8 values partnership and that they leverage the power of their collective talent model to enhance brand awareness, improve sales and foster growth for their clients,” says Pieter Erasmus, co-founder at Ctrl.Tag 8 is an independent brand consultancy dedicated to helping companies grow. They have spent the last decade helping leading organisations and brands to innovate faster and smarter. Whether via brand-led innovation, digital-first thinking, strategy or creative content, T8 build sustainable brands that make an impact now and in the future.1. T8 works with ambitious founders to build, launch and grow companies.2. T8 partners with existing companies and work alongside your teams to evolve brands and position the business for growth.3. T8 engages with established companies to help disrupt categories and ensure continued relevance and leadership.Ctrl is South Africa’s first car and household insurance advice app.But let’s backtrack a bit. Before they became Ctrl, the three founders were just a few friends who noticed the frustrations people had with them getting multiple short-term insurance quotes and the uncertainty about what they were covered for and what not. They thought, surely there must be a better, simpler way.There must be a way to have more say and be less dependent on call centre agents, or brokers who expect you to fill out endless forms. That’s when Ctrl was formed and the app created that enables customers to getting decent short-term insurance cover together with solid advice.Ctrl was co-founded in 2017 by Pieter Venter, Pieter Erasmus and Francois Venter and has received several accolades for accelerating the digitilisation of the insurance advice industry. These include, among others, MTN App of the Year: Best Financial Solution in 2018; Best Social Impact at the SA Startup Awards in 2019; and Ctrl was recently selected for the Endeavor and SA SME Fund's Local Scale Up programme. The team at Ctrl is made up of specialists in the fields of technology, insurance advice as well as general team members.