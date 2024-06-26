Tag Collective: Innovation for Africa

Founded by entrepreneurs in Africa for Africa, The Tag Collective is dedicated to helping businesses grow with a belief in the future of South Africa and building a sustainable future.

Tag Collective provides brands with a holistic suite of services that are designed to enable organisations to deliver outperformance. Offering research, strategy, fresh thinking and data-driven creative innovation and marketing executions they are at the forefront of driving meaningful growth and customer impact for brands across Africa.

Founded by industry leaders Andrew Franks ( TAG8 ) and Samantha Kilian ( G&G Digital ), alongside collective partners Jon Cherry ( Cherry Flava), Nina Nelson, Isabella Watterson and a team of strategic thinkers, digital experts, storytellers and creative problem solvers. The team have spent the last decade helping leading organisations and brands to innovate faster and smarter.

"Our approach combines the intelligence of a consultancy with the creativity of an agency, to drive growth," says Andrew Franks "Our category-shifting focus includes renewable energy, edutech, insurtech, innovation, health and wellness, inclusive fintech, and technology."

A few recent projects and clients include:

In South Africa, there’s a lot of negativity around energy. The Sola group has brought positive innovation to the energy sector since 2008 – and Tag Collective has delivered the marketing innovation introducing Positive energy for Africa for a vertically integrated renewable energy company, aiming to transform Africa through clean energy.

The Collective X. Addressing the digital skills gap between existing jobs and ICT graduates' work readiness in South Africa. The Collective X ecosystem was created by industry leaders to accelerate digital skills and unlock potential. The goal was to create a unified brand with a refreshed blueprint for the Collective and Digital Work Accelerator (DWA). Tasked with bringing this new brand to life, Mike Joubert ( The Billy Bo group) brought his bomb squad Andrew Franks (TAG) , Sasha Sanders (Conscious company) and Conn Bertish (All of us) together to conceptualise The Collective X, The result was an impactful, unified brand, which was then rolled out across multiple touchpoints to showcase the power of many becoming a groundswell of change.

Payments Designed for Growth. With 15 years and a potential 15m customers, Zapper is a two-sided payments platform that incentivizes growth for South African businesses through digital marketing, loyalty and rewards, customer insights and capital funding. Supporting Zapper’s ambition to become the leading choice for Payments and Rewards, TAG played a key role in repositioning this fintech player for growth.

The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi). Tag was lucky enough to be the team that reimagined UVU Africa, formerly the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi), into a contemporary, future-proof brand that aligns with their mission of building inclusive societies through innovation and technology.

Partnership runs through everything they do – leveraging the power and skill of the collective talent model to bring your business to the leading edge.

We are a driven and passionate leadership team who loves building African brands from renewables to Rooibos, fintech to edutech, adventure to botanicals and wine to wellness.

“The necessity to bridge the gaps between business practices and modern technological advancements through innovation is crucial in this day and age. For growth in such an incredibly fast-moving digital evolution, it is essential for businesses and brands to start accepting and embracing the role of specialists in an agency consultancy like Tag Collective, with guidance and expertise that will drive a business to thrive.” Says Samantha Kilian (G&G Digital).

For more information about Tag Collective and our innovative approach, please visit tagcollective.co.za.