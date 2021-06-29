OFM backs Cheetahs for Currie Cup 2021 Champions

OFM, central South Africa's media powerhouse for more than three decades, is proud to announce that the 'sound of your life' has signed up to, once again, be the exclusive electronic media sponsor of the Toyota Cheetahs.
The radio station, through its on-air and online platforms, will not only keep fans updated on the blow-by-blow action throughout the Carling Currie Cup season, which has just commenced, but also check in regularly with the squad to track their progress and build ‘gees’ amongst supporters so that although they’re playing to empty stadiums, they take their home ground advantage on the road with them to the field.
According to Nick Efstathiou, CEO of Central Media Group, Cheetah rugby is the heart and soul of rugby in central South Africa.
“Not to mention that it’s everyone’s second-favourite team, but our number one! We’re looking forward to this Currie Cup season as the media sponsor, partner, supporter and sponsor of the Cheetahs. I think the team has a fantastic opportunity to reclaim the Currie Cup. They have a great squad, great backing and great leadership. We wish the team well,” concludes Efstathiou.
Says Kobus le Roux, general manager commercial of the Toyota Cheetahs: “The Toyota Cheetahs are proud to have taken hands yet again with the Central Media Group, and specifically OFM. A proudly central South African company like OFM is now yet again the official media partner of the Toyota Cheetahs. The Toyota Cheetahs thank OFM and Central Media Group for their unwavering support over the years and look forward to making you proud this Currie Cup Season.”
More exciting news is that for some of these fixtures, OFM will stream full, live match commentary online from veteran announcer Pieter Möller via its OFM Extra stream that can be accessed on ofm.co.za
, our free mobile and desktop apps as well as iono.fm.
.Why OFM?
OFM, the sound of your life, is central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station celebrates 35 years in the business in 2021.
OFM is part of the Central Media Group, with its head office in Bloemfontein, and a satellite studio in Welkom.
The station serves the affluent SEM seven to 10 economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West. OFM is synonymous with the people of central South Africa, and includes a full spectrum of listeners – from urban working moms and dads to corporate professionals, as well as rural communities and agricultural producers.
The station has an incredibly loyal and supportive audience. OFM enjoys one of the highest occurrences of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. This is achieved by the station’s great music offerings – such as playing listeners their favourite songs on the Request Network
and counting down central South Africa’s 30 biggest hits on the Central SA Top 30
.