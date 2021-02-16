OFM rewards it's listeners for 35 years of broadcasting

OFM is celebrating its 35th birthday by giving away a total of R35,000 in cash with the Spot OFM's Yellow Fleet competition!

Keep an eye out for any of OFM’s yellow, branded vehicles travelling through Central South Africa between 12 February and 27 March 2021.



Take a selfie with one of the vehicles, while giving the ‘spot on’ (okay) hand gesture.



Reply to OFM’s social media prompts with the selfie and the hashtag #OFM35.



You’ll then be entered into the draw to become a finalist to win the grand prize of R20,000 cash!



In the spirit of giving, OFM will waive the 60-day competition winner rule. This means listeners will be allowed to participate and be eligible for prizes even if they’ve won on OFM’s platforms in the past 60 days.

