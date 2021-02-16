Radio Company news South Africa

OFM rewards it's listeners for 35 years of broadcasting

16 Feb 2021
Issued by: OFM Radio
OFM is celebrating its 35th birthday by giving away a total of R35,000 in cash with the Spot OFM's Yellow Fleet competition!

The Sound of Your Life turns 35 in 2021. To celebrate this momentous occasion, OFM is criss-crossing Central South Africa and giving its listeners a chance to win big.

How it works:
  • Keep an eye out for any of OFM’s yellow, branded vehicles travelling through Central South Africa between 12 February and 27 March 2021.
  • Take a selfie with one of the vehicles, while giving the ‘spot on’ (okay) hand gesture.
  • Reply to OFM’s social media prompts with the selfie and the hashtag #OFM35.
  • You’ll then be entered into the draw to become a finalist to win the grand prize of R20,000 cash!
  • In the spirit of giving, OFM will waive the 60-day competition winner rule. This means listeners will be allowed to participate and be eligible for prizes even if they’ve won on OFM’s platforms in the past 60 days.
Finalists will each win R1000 cash and go into the draw for the grand prize of R20,000, which will be awarded on 31 March 2021.

According to Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: “OFM’s yellow fleet of vehicles could pop up anywhere, any time! Listeners need to stay tuned and check our website and socials for announcements on where our outside broadcasts are being held. That’s where they’ll be sure to spot OFM’s yellow fleet, thereby increasing their chances of becoming a finalist. We’re looking forward to celebrating our 35th birthday with Central South Africa!”

OFM Radio
OFM is central South Africa's largest independent radio station. Catering to an English and Afrikaans audience of LSM of 7 to 10 across the Free State, North West Province, Northern Cape and southern Gauteng.
Read more: OFM, Lindiwe Mtwentula

