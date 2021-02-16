Primedia Broadcasting appoints Muhammad Cajee as chief digital officer

Primedia Broadcasting - home to market leading audio brands 947, 702, KFM 94.5 and CapeTalk as well as to Eyewitness News - announced that Muhammad Cajee, a seasoned strategist with experience operationalising a range of digital initiatives for broadcast organisations globally, will be joining the group as chief digital officer, effective 1 March 2021.

Muhammad Cajee

Primedia Broadcasting has already put in place a long-term strategy to drive growth by transforming and expanding audience engagement through a range of digital channels. As consumer and listener behaviour continues to change, Primedia Broadcasting intends to follow those new preferences with the right technologies and platforms in place to continue to offer the best possible content and experiences to audiences, and the best engagement opportunities to advertisers.Primedia Broadcasting interim CEO, Geraint Crwys-Williams says:Cajee brings with him vast local and international experience leading, or co-leading, many strategic projects during his career including the Al Jazeera Renewal Project in Doha, Qatar and the AJ+ Project in San Francisco, USA. He has served as the interim bureau chief, as well as the head of operations of Al Jazeera International USA Inc. in Washington DC.Cajee commentsThe role of chief digital officer will see Cajee take over as custodian of further development of the digital strategy for Primedia Broadcasting’s future, one that not only drives the acquisition and leveraging of new technologies and content, but that also serves to embed a digital-first approach in the business.Primedia, established in 1994, has a broad portfolio of broadcasting and out-of-home assets, covering a wide range of advertising opportunities including radio stations, out-of-home and retail media.The Primedia Group is owned by the Mineworkers’ Investment Company (MIC), Ethos, the FirstRand Group and the Old Mutual Group (Old Mutual Private Equity and Old Mutual Specialised Finance) who are our major shareholders.In addition to South Africa, Primedia currently has an established presence in several key African markets, including Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Swaziland, Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. Primedia is a proud Level 1 B-BBEE contributor.Primedia Broadcasting is the home of premium media platforms 947, 702, KFM and CapeTalk; and award-winning national news brand EWN. With such a powerful portfolio of assets, Primedia Broadcasting is able to meaningfully connect with a diverse range of South Africans across more platforms, more often. We adapt our broadcast mandate to address the needs of a diverse audience base, focusing on delivering unparalleled access to informed content that educates and engages people and communities.