Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson brings 'The Prank' to 947

Leading commercial music radio station 947 is excited to announce that all the Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson fans will get a dose of his whacky sense of humour on Andy Maqondwana's show, with the return of a beloved Joburg favourite with the 'Prank'.

’The Prank on 947’ with Whackhead will be a daily feature from 6 July 2020, bringing with it moments of laughter every Monday to Friday at 10.40am.Listeners across Johannesburg are familiar with Whackhead’s authentic humour as he pioneered one of the most successful radio prank series on 947 – including one in which he convinced an Australian radio station that he was Tom Cruise. He bid farewell to 947 after 14 years to join its sister station Kfm 94.5 on947 Station manager Thando Makhunga said: “We are excited to have the legendary Whackhead Simpson’s pranks back on 947. While Darren is based in Cape Town, he still connects with Joburg listeners and encompasses all that the city is about; fun and irreverent humour as well as a big personality.”The team that will be Whackhead and Andy will bring endless laughter and fun to the unsuspecting listeners who will be the subjects of the pranks. While 947 keeps its listeners company by playing Joburg’s most popular hits and having great conversations, this feature will keep them glued to the station from Monday to Friday.Reflecting on his return to the station, Whackhead said: “Being back at 947 is great as I’ll be creating fun memories with new listeners and reconnecting with old ones. I am looking forward to working with Andy and interacting with all the unsuspecting listeners who will be part of all the laughs and pranks.”Catch Andy Maqondwana weekdays from 9am to midday for the biggest hits in the city, the freshest lifestyle content, relatable conversations and all things Joburg.