Bongani Mtolo announces his move from East Coast Radio

East Coast Radio's Bongani Mtolo has announced that he will be leaving the station and his 3-6pm slot on East Coast Drive.

Bongani Mtolo

Of the announcement, Mtolo said that he is grateful to East Coast Radio for believing in him and giving him his first nod of approval.“Thank you to East Coast Radio for giving me my very first opportunity in radio. ECR has taught me everything that I know, however it is time for me to move on now. I am really excited for the unknown, I’m up for the challenge and just curious to see what my future holds. There may be a move to a different city in the pipeline as well, so a lot of change but good change and I’m excited for it,” said Mtolo.Mtolo who is well- known for his Spontaneous and edgy opinions started his journey with radio ten years ago where he was a technical producer at East Coast Radio. He was then given the opportunity to host his first ever show; late night weekends with Bongani Mtolo between 12-3am. He then moved to hosting Early Morning Weekends between 3- 6am where he was promoted to waking-up KZN by hosting the Early Breakfast Show on Weekdays between 4-6am.He then etched his footprint in the hearts of many when he then moved on to host East Coast Urban between 6 -9pm, making his show, the largest late-night show in KZN.Mtolo’s journey with East Coast Radio has been a remarkable one. He has grown tremendously within the station from hosting late-night shows to becoming a two-time award-winning Drive Show Host.East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Boni Mchunu said that she is sad to see Mtolo go but excited for what the future holds for him.“This is such a pinnacle moment for Bongani and for radio in general. I remember when Bongani just started out at East Coast Radio. It was his first radio gig and now look, he is an award-winning presenter. Today is more of a proud moment for us at the station. We’ve watched him grow his work and really excel in it and we can be proud to say that we played an instrumental part in that. I wish Bongani all the luck and prosperity in his new role and may he continue to fly the KZN flag high,” said Mchunu.His exemplary hard work and contribution to the airwaves has surely paid off and East Coast Radio wishes him a successful future as he journeys on and enters the national radio landscape at Radio 2000.East Coast Radio’s Programming Manager, Zane Derbyshire spoke of the announcement as a proud moment for radio and East Coast Radio.“I am sad to be losing Bongani, but I am extremely proud and happy for him. He has made his mark in regional radio and it is time for him to take his place in national radio. I’ve watched him grow from strength to strength and I am grateful to have been a part of his journey. Bongani will forever have a home at East Coast Radio. I wish him the best of luck in all his endeavours and know that he will continue to produce excellence.” Said Derbyshire.Mtolo’s final show on East Coast Drive will be on Friday, 26 March 2020.East Coast Drive will continue to broadcast as per normal. Keep your eyes and ears locked on East Coast Radio as the station will be releasing more information regarding East Coast Drive closer to Bongani’s departure date.