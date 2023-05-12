Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town to debut in Zanzibar

12 May 2023
The historic Stone Town in Zanzibar has been a popular tourist destination for years, attracting thousands of visitors annually who come to admire its stunning architecture and rich cultural heritage. However, the demand for high-end accommodation in the area has been on the rise, prompting the development of The Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town. Developed by husband and wife team, Steve and Raju Shaulis, along with a local partner, the 14-room hotel is set to meet the growing demand for upscale lodging options in the heart of Stone Town.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The Neela Collection was born from the desire to offer beautiful locations for families to spend quality time together while enjoying the seasonal food surrounded by stunning natural beauty and the rich culture of Zanzibar.

The Shaulis have undertaken major projects across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and are developing another oceanside boutique hotel in Fumba scheduled for opening in 2024.

Each of the properties in The Collection, either in restored landmark heritage buildings or architecturally designed and built using local craftsmanship and international experts, have their distinct personalities rooted in and authentic to their location.

The opening of the hotel is set to take place on July 15, 2023. The hotel is poised to provide exceptional comfort and relaxation to its guests, with 14 Deluxe and Superior rooms that have been conceptualized by the world-renowned interior designer, Nelly Levin.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Marrying vintage and new elements, the hotel draws from Stone Town’s rich cultural history and African, Arab, Indian, Persian and European influences to offer guests a warm and welcoming experience that is both contemporary and steeped in tradition.

For the outdoors inclined, guests have a range of options to choose from thanks to the Neela Collection’s partnership with a local tour operator. From sunset cruises on a traditional dhow to swimming with dolphins and kitesurfing, the hotel will ensure that every visitor comes away with memories that last forever.

Zanzibar's popularity as a travel destination has been on the rise, with the island being named one of the top 15 destinations in Africa by Travelers Worldwide magazine in January. While Western travellers have traditionally favoured destinations like Morocco and Egypt, Zanzibar has emerged as an increasingly popular choice post-Covid-19 era.

In addition to its breathtaking scenery, the island is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, with over 120 groups representing different religious and linguistic backgrounds. Last year, the Zanzibar government reported a significant 79.5% increase in visitor arrivals in September 2022 compared to the same period the previous year, highlighting the island's growing appeal to tourists.

NextOptions
Read more: hotel development, Boutique Hotel, Africa hotels, Zanzibar accommodation, tourism and travel

Related

Fedhasa launches business incubator to boost hospitality sector growth, job creation
Fedhasa launches business incubator to boost hospitality sector growth, job creation3 days ago
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion9 May 2023
Source: stokpic via
Cape Town achieves record high 2022/23 cruise tourism season9 May 2023
Africa's hotel and hospitality sector poised for significant growth
Africa's hotel and hospitality sector poised for significant growth8 May 2023
WCape govt launches R5m Tourism Challenge Fund
WCape govt launches R5m Tourism Challenge Fund5 May 2023
#ATMDubai: Enhancing the customer experience through AI
#ATMDubai: Enhancing the customer experience through AI5 May 2023
SA Tourism taps into Middle Eastern market, uplifts SMMEs at ATM Dubai
SA Tourism taps into Middle Eastern market, uplifts SMMEs at ATM Dubai4 May 2023
58% of e-visas rejected due to expired travel dates, reports show
58% of e-visas rejected due to expired travel dates, reports show4 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz