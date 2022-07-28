Peace Corps Directors of Management and Operations Conference

American President Kennedy formed the Peace Corps (PC) with an executive order on 1 March 1961, and Congress authorised it on 22 September 1961, with passage of the Peace Corps Act. Since its founding, more than 210,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in 139 developing countries that request assistance. The Peace Corps mission is to promote world peace and friendship through service to others. Peace Corps supports its volunteers in many ways including with trained medical staff at each post to provide medical, health, and wellness services during service abroad.
Peace Corps (PC) is hosting its Africa Region Directors of Management and Operations (DMO) Conference in South Africa in October 2022. The DMO Conference provides Peace Corps DMOs and US-based support staff an opportunity to connect for training at a central location once per year.
The objective is to provide accommodation and training/conference space. Peace Corps requires accommodation/lodging for a total of up to 65 individuals. Accommodations shall be single occupancy with individual bathrooms.
The scope of this contract is to provide:
Room rate including all taxes and fees shall be in local currency and at or below the international US Department of State lodging rate for Pretoria, South Africa as listed on the state department website: https://aoprals.state.gov/web920/per_diem.asp.
Early check-in and late check-out shall be available with each reserved room.
Individual rooms shall contain the following throughout the length of the guests stay:
The conference room shall:
Conference facilitators and CO should have 24 hour access to conference rooms during the training and set-up days. If 24 hour access is not possible, a staff member should be available to facilitate any urgent needs within a timely manner.
Peace Corps shall be able to bring in government computers and additional electronic equipment for individual use and learning tools. The vendor is not responsible for supporting any government furnished computers or electronic equipment.
The Peace Corps Contracting Officer or Point of Contact Reserves the right to increase the number of units of agreed services (rooms, breakfast, lunch, dinner, or breaks) at the rates established per this contract by up to 10% of the value and reserves the right to decrease the number of units by up to 10% of the value. This increase/decrease may be done only in writing by the CO or COR. The CO/COR may also request additional ancillary services related to the scope of this contract to the extent that unit process are increased as detailed above (such as copying, internet usage, projectors, extra water, etc.) during contract POP.
Name: Eric Bleich, director of management & operations, Peace Corps South Africa
Email: vog.sprocecaep@hcielbe
Name: Shannon Schroeder, deputy director of management & operations, Peace Corps South Africa
Email: vog.sprocecaep@redeorhcss
Name: Farieda Tatchell, special events co-ordinator, Peace Corps South Africa
Email: vog.sprocecaep@llehctatf