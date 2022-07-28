Peace Corps Directors of Management and Operations Conference

Peace Corps intends to offer a firm-fixed price contract for provision of accommodation for 65 people, conference room and package, and breakaway rooms for a conference to be held from 2 October - 7 October 2022. Interested vendors should submit a quote for the services as described by no later than 3 August.

Background

American President Kennedy formed the Peace Corps (PC) with an executive order on 1 March 1961, and Congress authorised it on 22 September 1961, with passage of the Peace Corps Act. Since its founding, more than 210,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in 139 developing countries that request assistance. The Peace Corps mission is to promote world peace and friendship through service to others. Peace Corps supports its volunteers in many ways including with trained medical staff at each post to provide medical, health, and wellness services during service abroad.

Peace Corps (PC) is hosting its Africa Region Directors of Management and Operations (DMO) Conference in South Africa in October 2022. The DMO Conference provides Peace Corps DMOs and US-based support staff an opportunity to connect for training at a central location once per year.

Objectives

The objective is to provide accommodation and training/conference space. Peace Corps requires accommodation/lodging for a total of up to 65 individuals. Accommodations shall be single occupancy with individual bathrooms.

Scope

The scope of this contract is to provide:

Overnight accommodation - required for up to 65 individuals for 5 nights: Checking-in October 2nd and checking out October 7th, 2022; Conference Meeting Space for five days 02 – 06 October 2022. This must include main plenary for 65 delegates and breakaway venue for 20 Audio-Visual (AV) technology and support Meals and refreshments; Breakfast, lunch and tea breaks included Customer service

Room rate including all taxes and fees shall be in local currency and at or below the international US Department of State lodging rate for Pretoria, South Africa as listed on the state department website: https://aoprals.state.gov/web920/per_diem.asp.

Early check-in and late check-out shall be available with each reserved room.

Individual rooms shall contain the following throughout the length of the guests stay:



Be of quality consistent with hotel rating



Carpet and flooring is in good condition and not worn or damaged.



Be free of odour, insects, rodents, and pests



Have working, active internet connectivity via Wi-Fi in common areas included with the room free of charge



TV with working cable programming



Include iron and ironing board on request



Include hair dryer on request



Daily cleaning service



Any problems with the room including, but not limited to the above issues be resolved within 24 hours of notice (notice will be documented by CO).



Access to a power outlet



Hot and cold working water in the bathroom



Individual room temperature control (heat and/or air conditioning)



Rooms shall be in the same property/premises as the conference rooms.



The name and phone number of a specific hotel representative(s)/Point of Contact (POC) shall be available 24 hours a day for the duration of the contract to be contacted by the CO to solve any issues or problems regarding the sleeping accommodations of participants.

The conference room shall:



Have a speaker’s table and podium at the front of the conference room.



Individual control of the lighting and temperature



Ability to lock and unlock the room



Three (3) rectangular tables along the back wall of the conference room for materials

Conference facilitators and CO should have 24 hour access to conference rooms during the training and set-up days. If 24 hour access is not possible, a staff member should be available to facilitate any urgent needs within a timely manner.

Peace Corps shall be able to bring in government computers and additional electronic equipment for individual use and learning tools. The vendor is not responsible for supporting any government furnished computers or electronic equipment.

The Peace Corps Contracting Officer or Point of Contact Reserves the right to increase the number of units of agreed services (rooms, breakfast, lunch, dinner, or breaks) at the rates established per this contract by up to 10% of the value and reserves the right to decrease the number of units by up to 10% of the value. This increase/decrease may be done only in writing by the CO or COR. The CO/COR may also request additional ancillary services related to the scope of this contract to the extent that unit process are increased as detailed above (such as copying, internet usage, projectors, extra water, etc.) during contract POP.

Name: Eric Bleich, director of management & operations, Peace Corps South Africa

Email: vog.sprocecaep@hcielbe

Name: Shannon Schroeder, deputy director of management & operations, Peace Corps South Africa

Email: vog.sprocecaep@redeorhcss

Name: Farieda Tatchell, special events co-ordinator, Peace Corps South Africa

Email: vog.sprocecaep@llehctatf



