On Wednesday, 16 August, protesters went on a rampage in Swellendam, torching the municipal head office and looting multiple buildings and shops. The municipality confirmed widespread blockades on the N2 highway.

The protest reportedly originates from discontent with electricity tariffs and service delivery problems in Railton, the adjoining township.

Law enforcement is present, overseeing the situation and have apprehended 27 demonstrators for charges including public violence, property damage, and arson.