Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Residential Property News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Receptionist/PA Work From Home (SA)
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94

    28 Jul 2022
    According to Lightstone, registered homes in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, have more than doubled since 1994 to 183,525, and 99% of them are freehold.
    Source: sergey Mayorov ©
    Source: sergey Mayorov © 123RF.com

    Hayley Ivins-Downes, head of digital at Lightstone, said there were 83,119 registered properties in the year South Africa held its first democratic election, one of which was sectional title and one classified as estate. Since then, another 98,605 freehold properties have been registered, along with 1,779 sectional title properties and 22 estate properties.

    Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94

    Most homes are valued at between R250k to R700k. Of a total of 183,525 homes, 153,769 (84%) were valued at between R250k-R700k, with 22,098 (12%) in the R700k-R1m band. There were just 10 homes registered at more than R3m.

    Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94

    Despite the more than doubling of homeowners, Ivins-Downes said the market has been relatively quiet since a busy period lasting from 2011 to 2015. “The best year since 1994 was 1998, when 6,964 homes were registered, but the numbers in recent years have been more modest at 2,141 in 2019, 2,093 in 2020 and 1,849 in 2021,” she said.

    Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94
    click to enlarge

    The vast majority (90%) of homeowners in Soweto are under 49, with 47% under 35.

    Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94

    The pendulum has swung between first-time buyers or repeat buyers dominating the market – in 2020 repeat buyers made up 59% and this dropped to 38% in 2021.

    Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94

    Braamfischcerville Phase 2 has been the most popular suburb since 1994, with 8,149 homes being registered, more than double the 3,851 registered in Thulani. Sectional title homes have been registered in just two suburbs, Protea Glen Ext 11 and Jabulani.

    Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94
    click to enlarge
    NextOptions
    Read more: Lightstone, Hayley Ivins-Downes



    Related

    Buoyant Bloemfontein market marks second successive year of increased property transfers
    Buoyant Bloemfontein market marks second successive year of increased property transfers1 Jun 2022
    Agricultural property endures dry spell, while commercial sector fairs better
    Agricultural property endures dry spell, while commercial sector fairs better11 May 2022
    Residential market bouncing back but overall trend still negative
    Residential market bouncing back but overall trend still negative7 Apr 2022
    Residential market sees uptick in first-time buyers, decline in repeat buyers
    Residential market sees uptick in first-time buyers, decline in repeat buyers23 Mar 2022
    West Coast property market records best year since 2015
    West Coast property market records best year since 201516 Mar 2022
    2022 house price inflation set to mirror 2021 - Lightstone
    2022 house price inflation set to mirror 2021 - Lightstone10 Feb 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz