Fresh local furniture design in the spotlight at Decorex Joburg

The energising power of design is the mantra of the 2022 edition of Decorex Joburg, hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre from 28-31 July 2022.

Design lovers from Gauteng and beyond can experience a host of fresh new designs at the show. With a number of Cape Town-based studios travelling to Johannesburg to showcase their work, even more variety will be on offer.

These are some of the highlights in furniture design.

100% Chair

The anticipated 100% Chair is an all-new showcase curated by Bielle Bellingham where the public will get a glimpse of brand new chairs from local designers. 100% Chair forms part of 100% Design Africa, which is co-located with Decorex Joburg, and will also feature the new 100% Weave and 100% Transparency exhibitions.

Fluted Occasional Chair by Pederson & Lennard

Pedersen & Lennard, the Cape Town-based brand behind the Decorex Stand Award Trophy for 2022, has designed a chair that highlights the beauty of a simple curve. Inspired by a steel pipe bender, the Fluted Occasional Chair is a chair designed to make you sit back and immerse yourself in the shape of the curves. The smooth, steel frame of the chair is juxtaposed by soft upholstered seats in either a textured fabric or classic African leather.

Caulk Chair by Matthew Dasneves

The extraordinary Caulk chair from Cape Town-based architect Matthew Dasneves is made from offcut polystyrene that is carved and assembled into functional forms. Dasneves then uses a caulking gun to lay beads of rubber sealant to create a multi-dimensional, richly textured surface pattern that is both functional and fun.

Mimosa Cabinet by Dokter and Misses

Dokter and Misses, a Johannesburg-based multi-disciplinary product design company, will be launching brand-new work at Decorex Joburg. Part of a sculptural collection, the solid ash Mimosa Cabinet captures Dokter and Misses’ love of pattern and bold designs. The ultramodern cabinet with powder-coated internal detail is decorated with line art in shades of pink and red.

The Classic Diner by Houtlander

“The world does not really need another chair, but it does need better ones.” It was this sentiment that inspired award-winning Houtlander furniture to design a new chair that was strong, durable, beautiful and can actually be passed down from generation to generation. The Classic Diner took the team at Houtlander months to perfect as they found the delicate balance between a classically pared-down brand aesthetic and hard-working durability.

The Wire Chair by Green Studio

Richard Green of Green Studio has been working on the Wire Chair since 2019 – and the first complete prototype, which will be on display at Decorex Joburg, shows it was worth the wait. The Wire Chair is a sturdy, utilitarian piece that uses classic silhouettes and lines to carry a contemporary flair without sacrificing comfort.

Lucky Chairs by Haldane Martin

Decorex Joburg sees the launch of Haldane Martin’s Lucky Chairs. The new range – which includes a stool, dining chair, lounge chair and loveseat – is full of positive, happy feels. Each of the almost chubby-looking chairs share two main elements: buxom upholstery and clean arcs, making them both chic and comfortable. A range like this is typically reserved for lounges and other indoor spaces, but thanks to the use of textured outdoor fabrics you can take the chairs outside as well.

The Hardwood Chair by James Mudge

The Hardwood Chair by Cape Town design studio James Mudge is a striking contemporary dining chair that also celebrates curves in all their glory. As a studio that has been creating hand-made, solid-wood furniture since 2006, James Mudge has perfected shaping timber to their liking, and the solid oak, painted Hardwood Chair is no different. The gentle curves of the backrest and the shaped timber seat are offset by the sleek lines of the angled timber legs.

Casey Occasional Chair by Curación

Curación, the Cape Town interior design studio, prides itself on creating timeless essentials that instantly elevate any setting – and the Casey Occasional Chair is another one of their designer gems. The classy yet playful form of the curved armrest is masterfully balanced with simple, powder-coated steel legs.

Just a Windsor by Oliver Whyte

Just a Windsor is a project about imagination. Ross Robertson, the founder of Cape Town-based Oliver Whyte Studio, had the idea to take something well-known and change it to a point that teeters between recognisable and unknown. Just a Windsor is a second-hand Windsor chair hand-covered in epoxy clay that creates a squishy, soft appearance on an otherwise rigid chair.

Decorex Joburg is open for four days, from 28-31 July, at the Sandton Convention Centre.