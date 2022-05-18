Inside Always Welcome's striking new Kramerville showroom

At the immersive new Always Welcome Viewing Rooms in Kramerville, Johannesburg, premier South African designers have harnessed audio-visual technology to present a vision of a smart South African home.

Image credit: Elsa Young

Image credit: Elsa Young

Image credit: Elsa Young

Amplified design

Image credit: Elsa Young

Image credit: Elsa Young

Featuring new ranges by over 30 of South Africa’s leading furniture and product designers, Viewing Rooms unfold across almost 700 square metres of residentially-inspired indoor and outdoor spaces to tell a story of the South African home of the future.Featuring smart lounges, dining spaces, an expansive patio area, bedrooms, offices and exhibition areas, the showroom space also includes immersive cinema and sound rooms that look toward the next phase of the local interior architecture industry.At the Viewing Rooms, homeowners, interior designers and architects and Always Welcome’s community of furniture fans are invited to explore designs by their familiar AW favourites like Dokter and Misses, Haldane, Houtlander, Mash T Studio, Joe Paine, and The Urbanative, as well as uncover new designs by groups that have just joined the collective like Kino, Node, Douglas and Co, Vetsak, Spier Arts Trust, Room 31 and several others.Always Welcome designs are ‘amplifed’ in the space by Planetworld’s stable of brands from across the globe, such as multi-room wireless home audio brand Sonos, smart living automation brand Savant, Danish ‘3D audio’ group Dali, network audio by Cambridge Audio, JVC’s range of home products, ‘invisible’ sound group Sonance’s hidden speakers and several others."In this next phase of Always Welcome we’re looking to inspire and educate interior designers, architects and specifers with compelling stories of South African design and the latest and greatest audiovisual products from across the globe," says Always Welcome co-founder Garreth van Niekerk."Our mission at Always Welcome is for our customers to see themselves reflected in the spaces we put together, and we hope that this partnership with Planetworld brings the reality of living with South African design straight home."Participating brands at Always Welcome Kramerville:Deft StudiosDokter and MissesDouglas and CoGone RuralGoodman GalleryHaldaneHoutlanderHouse of HarhazInland CollectiveJoe PaineKirsten Goss AbodeKinoKhwebula ArtsMakers of StufMashT StudioMonn CarpetsNodeOkraPichulikRonel JordaanRoom 31Spier Arts TrustSkinny laMinxSomething Good StudioT-Shirt Bed Co.The UrbanativeTrevor StuurmanVorster and BrayeWaldman StudiosThe Viewing Rooms are open to the public at 17 Commerce Crescent, Kramerville.