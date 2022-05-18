Inside Always Welcome's striking new Kramerville showroom

At the immersive new Always Welcome Viewing Rooms in Kramerville, Johannesburg, premier South African designers have harnessed audio-visual technology to present a vision of a smart South African home.
Image credit: Elsa Young
Featuring new ranges by over 30 of South Africa’s leading furniture and product designers, Viewing Rooms unfold across almost 700 square metres of residentially-inspired indoor and outdoor spaces to tell a story of the South African home of the future.
Featuring smart lounges, dining spaces, an expansive patio area, bedrooms, offices and exhibition areas, the showroom space also includes immersive cinema and sound rooms that look toward the next phase of the local interior architecture industry.
Image credit: Elsa Young
At the Viewing Rooms, homeowners, interior designers and architects and Always Welcome’s community of furniture fans are invited to explore designs by their familiar AW favourites like Dokter and Misses, Haldane, Houtlander, Mash T Studio, Joe Paine, and The Urbanative, as well as uncover new designs by groups that have just joined the collective like Kino, Node, Douglas and Co, Vetsak, Spier Arts Trust, Room 31 and several others.
Image credit: Elsa Young
Amplified design
Always Welcome designs are ‘amplifed’ in the space by Planetworld’s stable of brands from across the globe, such as multi-room wireless home audio brand Sonos, smart living automation brand Savant, Danish ‘3D audio’ group Dali, network audio by Cambridge Audio, JVC’s range of home products, ‘invisible’ sound group Sonance’s hidden speakers and several others.
Image credit: Elsa Young
"In this next phase of Always Welcome we’re looking to inspire and educate interior designers, architects and specifers with compelling stories of South African design and the latest and greatest audiovisual products from across the globe," says Always Welcome co-founder Garreth van Niekerk.
"Our mission at Always Welcome is for our customers to see themselves reflected in the spaces we put together, and we hope that this partnership with Planetworld brings the reality of living with South African design straight home."
Image credit: Elsa Young
Participating brands at Always Welcome Kramerville:
Deft Studios
Dokter and Misses
Douglas and Co
Gone Rural
Goodman Gallery
Haldane
Houtlander
House of Harhaz
Inland Collective
Joe Paine
Kirsten Goss Abode
Kino
Khwebula Arts
Makers of Stuf
MashT Studio
Monn Carpets
Node
Okra
Pichulik
Ronel Jordaan
Room 31
Spier Arts Trust
Skinny laMinx
Something Good Studio
T-Shirt Bed Co.
The Urbanative
Trevor Stuurman
Vorster and Braye
Waldman Studios
The Viewing Rooms are open to the public at 17 Commerce Crescent, Kramerville.