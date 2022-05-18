Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Insight SurveyDistellStilesdmg events AfricaMpactPyrotecBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Senior Graphic Design Freelancer - Packaging Design Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Inside Always Welcome's striking new Kramerville showroom

    18 May 2022
    At the immersive new Always Welcome Viewing Rooms in Kramerville, Johannesburg, premier South African designers have harnessed audio-visual technology to present a vision of a smart South African home.

    Image credit: Elsa Young
    Image credit: Elsa Young

    Featuring new ranges by over 30 of South Africa’s leading furniture and product designers, Viewing Rooms unfold across almost 700 square metres of residentially-inspired indoor and outdoor spaces to tell a story of the South African home of the future.

    Featuring smart lounges, dining spaces, an expansive patio area, bedrooms, offices and exhibition areas, the showroom space also includes immersive cinema and sound rooms that look toward the next phase of the local interior architecture industry.

    Image credit: Elsa Young
    Image credit: Elsa Young

    At the Viewing Rooms, homeowners, interior designers and architects and Always Welcome’s community of furniture fans are invited to explore designs by their familiar AW favourites like Dokter and Misses, Haldane, Houtlander, Mash T Studio, Joe Paine, and The Urbanative, as well as uncover new designs by groups that have just joined the collective like Kino, Node, Douglas and Co, Vetsak, Spier Arts Trust, Room 31 and several others.

    Image credit: Elsa Young
    Image credit: Elsa Young

    Amplified design


    Always Welcome designs are ‘amplifed’ in the space by Planetworld’s stable of brands from across the globe, such as multi-room wireless home audio brand Sonos, smart living automation brand Savant, Danish ‘3D audio’ group Dali, network audio by Cambridge Audio, JVC’s range of home products, ‘invisible’ sound group Sonance’s hidden speakers and several others.

    Image credit: Elsa Young
    Image credit: Elsa Young

    "In this next phase of Always Welcome we’re looking to inspire and educate interior designers, architects and specifers with compelling stories of South African design and the latest and greatest audiovisual products from across the globe," says Always Welcome co-founder Garreth van Niekerk.

    "Our mission at Always Welcome is for our customers to see themselves reflected in the spaces we put together, and we hope that this partnership with Planetworld brings the reality of living with South African design straight home."

    Image credit: Elsa Young
    Image credit: Elsa Young

    Participating brands at Always Welcome Kramerville:

    Deft Studios
    Dokter and Misses
    Douglas and Co
    Gone Rural
    Goodman Gallery
    Haldane
    Houtlander
    House of Harhaz
    Inland Collective
    Joe Paine
    Kirsten Goss Abode
    Kino
    Khwebula Arts
    Makers of Stuf
    MashT Studio
    Monn Carpets
    Node
    Okra
    Pichulik
    Ronel Jordaan
    Room 31
    Spier Arts Trust
    Skinny laMinx
    Something Good Studio
    T-Shirt Bed Co.
    The Urbanative
    Trevor Stuurman
    Vorster and Braye
    Waldman Studios

    The Viewing Rooms are open to the public at 17 Commerce Crescent, Kramerville.
    NextOptions
    Read more: interior design, SA design, product design, furniture design, decor design

    Related

    H&M partners with SA illustrator Yay Abe on first locally-printed collection
    H&M partners with SA illustrator Yay Abe on first locally-printed collection5 May 2022
    Image supplied: Trevor Stuurman of Cote D'ivoire
    Design Joburg 2022 kicks off in May4 May 2022
    Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo
    Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo15 Mar 2022
    Search is on for next Nando's Hot Young Designer
    Search is on for next Nando's Hot Young Designer10 Feb 2022
    How Decorex Africa is being reimagined in 2022
    How Decorex Africa is being reimagined in 20228 Feb 2022
    LOOK: 3 local designers have reimagined Constitution Hill's Old Fort
    LOOK: 3 local designers have reimagined Constitution Hill's Old Fort27 Jan 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz