Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Interior Design News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


All the 2022 Decorex Cape Town awards winners!

20 Jun 2022
Celebrating the designers and businesses that are reimagining the future of the industry, Decorex Cape Town made its come-back this year after a two-year break. Several new industry awards were announced during the official opening on Thursday, 16 June.
L-R: James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, City of Cape Town; Nokuzola Jenness, Yellowwoods Ventures Investments; Siviwe Jali, designer at Clout/SA; Khosi Leteba, designer at Clout/SA; Tracy Lee Lynch, creative director at Clout/SA; Katlego Tshuma, designer at Clout/SA; Bonolo Helen Chepape, designer at Clout/SA; and Candice Lawrence, designer at Clout/SA.
L-R: James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, City of Cape Town; Nokuzola Jenness, Yellowwoods Ventures Investments; Siviwe Jali, designer at Clout/SA; Khosi Leteba, designer at Clout/SA; Tracy Lee Lynch, creative director at Clout/SA; Katlego Tshuma, designer at Clout/SA; Bonolo Helen Chepape, designer at Clout/SA; and Candice Lawrence, designer at Clout/SA.

The judging process was facilitated by Sisipho Graham of House and Leisure, and the panel of independent judges included Laurence Brick, MD of Platform Creative; interior designer Liam Mooney; Johanna VDM-Brouwer, owner and creative lead at The Sourcing Lab; and Anja Joubert, trend director at Superbalist.

Lana Fredericks, curator of 100% Radical Transparency with James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, City of Cape Town
Lana Fredericks, curator of 100% Radical Transparency with James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, City of Cape Town

2022 award winners

  • The Build Award for the exhibitor who dramatically realised the potential of architectural materials, and spatial orientation in a design scheme went to Arc Modular.
  • The Kitchen Award for the exhibitor who incorporated functionality, sustainability, aesthetics and innovation into this hard-working heart of the home went to The Trend Kitchen by Cosentino and Numu Kitchens. Special mention went to Caesarstone.
  • The Reimagination Award for the exhibitor who most holistically encapsulated this year's theme of reimagination and has demonstrated what it means to adapt, rethink and redefine the future of design went to Her Perspective.
  • The Collaboration Award for the most successful example of co-creation, awarded to the team that best realised the creation of space for the ideas of others went to Clout/SA. A special mention went to Okra Candles.
  • The New Talent Award for the most prominent new voice in the design world went to Siviwe Jali from Clout/SA.
  • The Sustainability Award, recognising significant advancements in the use of low-impact materials in both manufacturing and further consumption was given to the Garage of the Future, Progressed by Audi.
  • The Designer of the Year Award for the designer who produced consistently outstanding, original and impactful work went to Thabisa Mjo. Special mention was given to Haldane Martin.
  • The Best Stand Award, paying tribute to the stand that displayed the most innovative, interactive, and communicative potential, went to 100% Radical Transparency curated by Lana Fredericks. Special mention went to the Njano Restaurant by Cassandra Twala of moea design Studio.
NextOptions
Read more: interior design, Decorex Cape Town, Decorex, CaesarStone, Martin, Laurence Brick, decor design, Thabisa Mjo, Cassandra Twala, Clout/SA

Related

Inside Always Welcome's striking new Kramerville showroom
Inside Always Welcome's striking new Kramerville showroom18 May 2022
Image supplied: Trevor Stuurman of Cote D'ivoire
Design Joburg 2022 kicks off in May4 May 2022
Image supplied: Nando's has opened entries for the Hot Young Designers competition
Nando's Hot Young Designers launches 2022 call for entry22 Apr 2022
Move your way through pain and inflammation with CBD
ADCO CBDMove your way through pain and inflammation with CBD28 Mar 2022
Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo
Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo15 Mar 2022
Search is on for next Nando's Hot Young Designer
Search is on for next Nando's Hot Young Designer10 Feb 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz