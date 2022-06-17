Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Residential Property News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Gen Z, millennial homebuyers on the rise, according to BetterBond

17 Jun 2022
According to the Bank of America, two-thirds of millennials - between the ages of 25 and 40 - are planning to put in an offer on a new home in the next 24 months. BetterBond has noted a similar trend locally with buyers between the ages of 20 and 40 accounting for at least 60% of its applicants.
Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond
Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond
"While affordability has been cited as an obstacle to home ownership for this cohort of buyers, more than a year of record-low interest rates has made it possible for more millennials, and Gen Zs in their 20s to realise their homeownership aspirations,” says Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond.

“Many of the millennials are first-time buyers - with the average first-time buyer age of BetterBond applicants currently at 36. Even though interest rates are starting to climb, there are opportunities for these buyers to enter the property market.”

There are banks offering loans of more than 100% to applicants who meet the criteria and many first-time buyers will opt for properties below the R1m threshold to avoid paying transfer duties.

8 must-have features home buyers want in 2022
8 must-have features home buyers want in 2022

27 May 2022


Greater purchasing power


However, it is important to note that age groups are earning more than they did a year ago, says Coetzee. Even though the cost of living is soaring, Gen Zs and millennials have considerable purchasing power. According to BetterBond’s data for the 12 months ending in May, the average income of applicants between the ages of 20 and 30 increased by 6.64%, while those in the 31 to 40 age group have enjoyed a 6.26% average increase in income.

“We have also seen the average purchase price of homes bought by those between the ages of 20 and 30 increase by almost 4% to R1.6m, while millennials are spending just over 7% more on their homes with an average purchase price of R1.4m.

Why understanding micro trends in property market value bands is useful
Why understanding micro trends in property market value bands is useful

6 May 2022


Trends in home buying


Millennials and GenZs are shaking up the buyer profile, resulting in new trends in home buying, says Coetzee.

Entrepreneurs: The pandemic has resulted in a surge in self-employed bond applicants, says Coetzee.

“More people are working for themselves or as freelancers and contractors so they need to take steps to improve their chances of securing a bond. This means having a proven track record of managing their finances responsibly, proof of a constant income stream and up-to-date tax and financial statements.”

Tech savvy: These generations have grown up with technology and they want to be able to work out how much they can afford to buy, what impact fluctuations in the interest rate will have on their bond repayments and whether they will qualify for a bond when it suits them on their smartphones or devices.

Sustainability: According to the Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, nine out of 10 are doing their best to protect the planet, and this is reflected in the types of homes they buy and the renovations they make. Half of respondents said they would like to invest in solar panels and electric vehicles if they have the financial means to do so.

How SA's youth are reclaiming the inner-city property market
How SA's youth are reclaiming the inner-city property market

19 Apr 2022


Hybrid work: Gen Zs and millennials have emerged from the worst of the pandemic with a desire for greater work flexibility, and most favour a hybrid model that includes some remote working.

“This is reflected in buying trends and we are seeing more people buying in coastal or inland areas previously considered holiday destinations. There’s also been renewed interest in estate living where millennials enjoy controlled access, security and a range of amenities on their doorstep,” says Coetzee.

Sectional title homes are popular with entry-level Gen Z buyers with young professionals in their early 20s looking to inner-city living for convenience and lifestyle.
NextOptions
Read more: BetterBond, Carl Coetzee

Related

8 must-have features home buyers want in 2022
8 must-have features home buyers want in 202227 May 2022
Image source: Susan Richey-Schmitz –
Housing market remains resilient in the face of potential rate hike18 May 2022
5 ways to enter the residential property market
5 ways to enter the residential property market13 May 2022
Save time with these one-stop digital solutions
Irvine PartnersSave time with these one-stop digital solutions22 Apr 2022
What the Russia-Ukraine conflict means for SA's housing market
What the Russia-Ukraine conflict means for SA's housing market10 Mar 2022
Housing market on track for a bumper 2022 - Betterbond CEO
Housing market on track for a bumper 2022 - Betterbond CEO16 Nov 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz