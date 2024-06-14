Buyers place a premium on peace of mind – security features that add value

In a country where security is paramount, homebuyers place a premium on properties that have features that will offer peace of mind. Home security is not only a must-have, it can also add value to your home, says Bradd Bendall, chief executive officer (interim) of BetterBond.
“Done properly, home security can add considerable value to your home – as much as double the initial investment of the installation.”
There are measures you can put in place that will immediately put prospective buyers at ease – electric fencing, cameras, solid boundary walls or a well-lit and visible entry point protected by an automated gate.
Many buyers, especially those with families, will opt for homes in a secure lifestyle estate that offers perimeter walls, 24-hour manned controlled access and sophisticated surveillance systems.
Bendall takes us through the steps to combine security with a return on investment:
If you have an alarm, make sure the alarm light indicators are visible. Burglars will think twice before attempting to gain access. Place panic buttons linked to armed response in accessible places throughout your home. Beams that activate if breached are an effective way of protecting the home without detracting from the overall aesthetic.
You could invest in a decorative security gate that combines function with design, or clear burglar bars made from polycarbonate to provide unobtrusive protection. If you have spikes on your boundary wall, cover them with foliage.
Security in the home will always appeal to prospective buyers. It’s therefore important to balance peace of mind by installing features that will also add value to your home, concludes Bendall.