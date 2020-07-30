Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Retail Property News South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Property jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New landmark shopping centre opens for trade in Cape Town

30 Jul 2020
The 6,500m2 fully-let Richmond Corner shopping centre in Cape Town opened its doors this month. It is also part of Richmond Park, an 84ha site that is part of a milestone land restitution settlement.
L-R: Richmond Park Communal Property Association (RPCPA) representative Yolanda Hansen; Dr Wayne Alexander, chief director: Western Cape of the Land Claims Commission; chairperson of the RPCPA, Danny September; and RPCPA representative Frances Leideman

The land is owned by the Richmond Park Communal Property Association (CPA) – a group of 401 families representing 5,300 people spanning five generations who were forcibly removed between 1972 and 1984. In 2014, the land transferred back to the CPA. The Richmond Park Community leased the land to the Richmond Park Development Company and has a shareholding in the development company.

Richmond Park is among the largest property developments in Cape Town with 300,000m2 of greenfield mixed-use development rights. Its major shareholders are Atterbury, Old Mutual Properties, the Richmond Park CPA as well as Qubic 3 Dimensional Property, Bethel Property and Atlantis. All of Richmond Park’s shareholders attended the launch event, and were joined by members of the Richmond community. Atterbury is rolling out the multi-billion-rand Richmond Park development on behalf of the shareholders.

Standing L-R: Head of land restitution in the Western Cape, Pogiso Malopo; RPCPA representative Frances Leideman; Daniel Phillipi from Bethel Property; RPCPA representative Yolanda Hansen; Richard Glass from Atlantis; chairperson of the RPCPA, Danny September; Ben Mars of the Department of Rural development; and Atterbury’s head of development in the Western Cape, Gerrit van den Berg
Sitting L-R: RPCPA representative Richard Abrahams and Dr. Wayne Alexander Chief Director: Western Cape of the Land Claims Commission.

Symbol of confidence


Said Atterbury’s Western Cape head of operations, Gerrit van den Berg, “Everyone involved in this project has gone above and beyond to get Richmond Corner ready for its shoppers and community. The opening of any shopping centre takes meticulous planning and heaps of hard work. Achieving this during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, and doing so safely, is an exceptional achievement and we’d like to thank everyone who has risen to this challenge, especially our consultants, contractors and partners. We are incredibly proud of the result and excited to showcase our beautiful centre and its powerful retail mix. Richmond Corner, together with the entire Richmond Park development, is a symbol of confidence in South Africa’s future.”

The centre was initially scheduled to open three months earlier, but its final preparations were delayed with South Africa’s Covid-19 hard lockdown. With the economy opening up, Richmond Corner has become Atterbury’s first South African shopping to open after the lifting of construction restrictions.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Atterbury, land restitution, Old Mutual Properties, Gerrit van den Berg, Richmond Park

Related

Courts thwart king's attempt to control land17 Jul 2020
More public land released for restitution, redistribution12 Jun 2020
Study shows land redistribution can create new jobs in agriculture in South Africa4 Jun 2020
#LockdownLessons: Q&A with Armond Boshoff, CEO of Atterbury23 Apr 2020
#Budget2020: R500m set aside for restitution could result in resolution of more land claims27 Feb 2020
The politics behind South Africa's property clause amendment18 Feb 2020
Atterbury develops new 13,500m² showroom for WeBuyCars30 Jan 2020
Advisory panel releases final land reform report29 Jul 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz