New landmark shopping centre opens for trade in Cape Town

The 6,500m2 fully-let Richmond Corner shopping centre in Cape Town opened its doors this month. It is also part of Richmond Park, an 84ha site that is part of a milestone land restitution settlement.

L-R: Richmond Park Communal Property Association (RPCPA) representative Yolanda Hansen; Dr Wayne Alexander, chief director: Western Cape of the Land Claims Commission; chairperson of the RPCPA, Danny September; and RPCPA representative Frances Leideman

Standing L-R: Head of land restitution in the Western Cape, Pogiso Malopo; RPCPA representative Frances Leideman; Daniel Phillipi from Bethel Property; RPCPA representative Yolanda Hansen; Richard Glass from Atlantis; chairperson of the RPCPA, Danny September; Ben Mars of the Department of Rural development; and Atterbury’s head of development in the Western Cape, Gerrit van den Berg

Sitting L-R: RPCPA representative Richard Abrahams and Dr. Wayne Alexander Chief Director: Western Cape of the Land Claims Commission.

Symbol of confidence

The land is owned by the Richmond Park Communal Property Association (CPA) – a group of 401 families representing 5,300 people spanning five generations who were forcibly removed between 1972 and 1984. In 2014, the land transferred back to the CPA. The Richmond Park Community leased the land to the Richmond Park Development Company and has a shareholding in the development company.Richmond Park is among the largest property developments in Cape Town with 300,000mof greenfield mixed-use development rights. Its major shareholders are Atterbury, Old Mutual Properties, the Richmond Park CPA as well as Qubic 3 Dimensional Property, Bethel Property and Atlantis. All of Richmond Park’s shareholders attended the launch event, and were joined by members of the Richmond community. Atterbury is rolling out the multi-billion-rand Richmond Park development on behalf of the shareholders.Said Atterbury’s Western Cape head of operations, Gerrit van den Berg, “Everyone involved in this project has gone above and beyond to get Richmond Corner ready for its shoppers and community. The opening of any shopping centre takes meticulous planning and heaps of hard work. Achieving this during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, and doing so safely, is an exceptional achievement and we’d like to thank everyone who has risen to this challenge, especially our consultants, contractors and partners. We are incredibly proud of the result and excited to showcase our beautiful centre and its powerful retail mix. Richmond Corner, together with the entire Richmond Park development, is a symbol of confidence in South Africa’s future.”The centre was initially scheduled to open three months earlier, but its final preparations were delayed with South Africa’s Covid-19 hard lockdown. With the economy opening up, Richmond Corner has become Atterbury’s first South African shopping to open after the lifting of construction restrictions.