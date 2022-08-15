Industries

Africa


Three more arrests for July 2021 unrest incitement

15 Aug 2022
The Hawks in KZN have over the weekend arrested a further three suspects for the instigation of last year's July civil unrest that caused mass destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and sections of Gauteng.
Image source: Kindel Media from
Image source: Kindel Media from Pexels

The arrests brought to 25 the number of people arrested since last week. The three will appear in court on Monday.

On Friday, 22 suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, relating to the acts of looting and public violence that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal during July 2021.

Image: A view shows damage inside a shopping mall following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa 13 July 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via Reuters
Instigators of July unrest to appear in court

3 days ago

National Prosecuting Authourity (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said bail was set at R3,000 each.

She said this was on condition that they:

  • not post any information regarding the case on social media.
  • inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN.
  • inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number.

The matter was remanded to 26 August 2022 for further investigations, she said.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: looting, July unrest, July 2021 unrest, July civil unrest

