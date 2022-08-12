Industries

Instigators of July unrest to appear in court

12 Aug 2022
The 20 people who were arrested for allegedly inciting public violence through social media and other platforms during the period of unrests in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng as well as other parts of the country are expected to appear in the Durban Central Magistrate's Court on Friday.
A view shows damage inside a shopping mall following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa 13 July 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via Reuters
A view shows damage inside a shopping mall following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa 13 July 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via Reuters

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said it has made significant inroads in probing alleged instigators in the incitement of public violence that took place in July last year.

“The ongoing prosecution guided investigation resulted in the arrest of 20 persons of interests on 11 August 2022. Joint police teams were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas so as to secure court attendance of persons of interest, spread-out in KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces,” the Hawks said on Thursday.

Unrest leads retailers and malls to temporarily shut up shop
Unrest leads retailers and malls to temporarily shut up shop

By 14 Jul 2021

The multidisciplinary team included the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI), Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI), Digital Forensic Investigation (DFI), Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC) of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence (CI), National Intervention Unit (NIU), Public Order Policing (POP), Tactical Response Team (TRT) as well as Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) members.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the investigation and prosecution team for their meticulous work.

Lebeya assured the nation that the team under his command will continue to work without fear, favour nor prejudice.

More arrests are imminent as investigations into the matter continue.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: looting, July unrest, July civil unrest

