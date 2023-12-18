Industries

    Eduvos’s funding partnerships open doors of opportunity

    Issued by Eduvos
    18 Dec 2023
    Eduvos, voted South Africa’s best private higher education provider, is excited to highlight its funding partnerships with Manati Alternate Student Funding and Capitec Education Finance. These partnerships underscore Eduvos's commitment to breaking down financial barriers to higher education and empowering students to pursue their studies.
    Funding remains a big concern when discussing higher education in South Africa. Eduvos believes that higher education should be accessible to all, not just the elite few or those who can access the national student aid scheme at public universities. Eduvos’s funding partnerships help students access higher education funding at low interest rates.

    “A common misconception that still exists around private higher education is that it is unaffordable and reserved for affluent students, creating the perception of unattainability,” says Eduvos head of finance, Nadia Dalton. “Our mission challenges this notion, as we are dedicated to offering top-tier, forward-thinking education at prices comparable to public universities and partnering with alternative funding providers to make this accessible to all students.”

    Manati Alternate Student Funding offers students low-interest study loans. Through its collaboration with Eduvos, Manati is dedicated to broadening access, enhancing achievements, and ensuring affordability in tertiary education. With their easy online application process, Manati ensures a straightforward process, making educational funding accessible to all, regardless of location or background.

    Eduvos's partnership with Capitec Education Finance will also allow access to higher education. Capitec, a pioneering bank, and Smart Funder, a fintech innovator, have collaborated to create Capitec Education Finance. They offer education loans of up to R500,000 with flexible repayment options extending up to 84 months.

    The application process with Capitec Education Finance is designed to be user-friendly and time efficient. Prospective students have two options: an estimation tool, or a comprehensive loan application process. This flexibility empowers students to plan ahead and make informed decisions regarding their educational pursuits and funding options.

    "Empowering the next generation of leaders transcends financial barriers," Dalton continued. "Our collaboration with Capitec Education Finance and Manati paves the way for inclusivity, ensuring that every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to access higher education. Our partners provide the necessary support and guidance to navigate the financing process smoothly, thereby ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for our youth."

    Eduvos is committed to creating opportunities and ensuring that financial constraints never hinder the pursuit of education. Through its collaboration with Vela Trust, Eduvos also shares external bursaries with its students.

    You can watch our interview with Manati here and with Capitec here.

    About Eduvos

    Eduvos is a leading private higher education institution committed to providing accessible and inclusive higher education at its 12 campuses across South Africa. With a focus on empowering students to unlock their potential, Eduvos offers over 20 fully accredited, internationally recognised qualifications in four future-facing faculties.

    For media inquiries, please contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

    Find Eduvos online

    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    Read more: twitter, Capitec, Eduvos, Kara van der Berg
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

