Eduvos partners with Pepkor IT to link education and the world of work

The multi-faceted partnership will help Pepkor IT fulfill its corporate responsibility while also opening doors of opportunity for Eduvos students, affectionately referred to as Vossies.

Eduvos graduates will have access Pepkor IT employment opportunities and find out more about the employment opportunities in the world of Information Technology. Pepkor IT is also interested in taking on Eduvos graduates for their 2024 internship program, showcasing a joint dedication to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the IT landscape.

Pepkor It has already had interactive discussions with students at the Tyger Valley campus regarding prospective career paths and opportunities in the IT field and at Pepkor IT specifically. Employees from the company will continue to have career talks and information sessions with students to add to the knowledge and skills they gain in the classroom.

Partnerships like this offer opportunities for students' post-graduation. One of Eduvos’s top priorities is the employability of its students. Its academic offerings, especially in fast-paced fields like Information Technology, are constantly being updated and revised to keep abreast with the changes in industry.

“This partnership encapsulates Eduvos's commitment to empowering our students with real-world opportunities. This exciting partnership with Pepkor IT allows us to connect our students with real IT professionals who can help Vossies achieve their career goals.”

Through the partnership, Eduvos will help Pepkor IT fulfill its corporate responsibility initiatives. Pepkor IT is looking at a programme to subsidise the studies for Higher Certificates for students from underprivileged schools in the catchment area of Eduvos’s Tyger Valley campus. This underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering educational inclusivity and access.

As part of their staff development program, Pepkor IT is poised to subsidise the studies of employees who are interested in studying Eduvos IT qualifications after hours. This links in with Eduvos’s belief in upskilling and reskilling in the face of technological changes. Eduvos will also assist Pepkor's IT division to navigate and optimise their association with the respective Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA).