Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyFalse Bay CollegeIrvine PartnersBullion PR & CommunicationAFDAMilpark EducationSACAPStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Eduvos partners with Pepkor IT to link education and the world of work

    Issued by Eduvos
    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    Eduvos, voted South Africa’s best private higher education provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with Pepkor IT, making the Tyger Valley campus the official educational partner of Pepkor IT.
    Eduvos partners with Pepkor IT to link education and the world of work

    The multi-faceted partnership will help Pepkor IT fulfill its corporate responsibility while also opening doors of opportunity for Eduvos students, affectionately referred to as Vossies.

    Eduvos graduates will have access Pepkor IT employment opportunities and find out more about the employment opportunities in the world of Information Technology. Pepkor IT is also interested in taking on Eduvos graduates for their 2024 internship program, showcasing a joint dedication to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the IT landscape.

    Pepkor It has already had interactive discussions with students at the Tyger Valley campus regarding prospective career paths and opportunities in the IT field and at Pepkor IT specifically. Employees from the company will continue to have career talks and information sessions with students to add to the knowledge and skills they gain in the classroom.

    Partnerships like this offer opportunities for students' post-graduation. One of Eduvos’s top priorities is the employability of its students. Its academic offerings, especially in fast-paced fields like Information Technology, are constantly being updated and revised to keep abreast with the changes in industry.

    “This partnership encapsulates Eduvos's commitment to empowering our students with real-world opportunities. This exciting partnership with Pepkor IT allows us to connect our students with real IT professionals who can help Vossies achieve their career goals.”

    Through the partnership, Eduvos will help Pepkor IT fulfill its corporate responsibility initiatives. Pepkor IT is looking at a programme to subsidise the studies for Higher Certificates for students from underprivileged schools in the catchment area of Eduvos’s Tyger Valley campus. This underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering educational inclusivity and access.

    As part of their staff development program, Pepkor IT is poised to subsidise the studies of employees who are interested in studying Eduvos IT qualifications after hours. This links in with Eduvos’s belief in upskilling and reskilling in the face of technological changes. Eduvos will also assist Pepkor's IT division to navigate and optimise their association with the respective Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA).

    Read more: information technology, Employability, Eduvos
    NextOptions


    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

    Related

    Eduvos at Africa Games Week &#x2013; Empowering education through esports and casual gaming
    EduvosEduvos at Africa Games Week – Empowering education through esports and casual gaming
    Eduvos Game Jam winners to present at rAge
    EduvosEduvos Game Jam winners to present at rAge
    Eduvos Cape Town finds a new home in Mowbray
    EduvosEduvos Cape Town finds a new home in Mowbray
    Eduvos proudly announces the 2023 Eduvos Portfolio Showcase: #RETROspective2023
    EduvosEduvos proudly announces the 2023 Eduvos Portfolio Showcase: #RETROspective2023
    Eduvos graphic design students shine at the Gold Pack Awards
    EduvosEduvos graphic design students shine at the Gold Pack Awards
    Eduvos announces exciting corporate partnership with the National Funeral Directors Association
    EduvosEduvos announces exciting corporate partnership with the National Funeral Directors Association
    Eduvos students make it to Top 100 of DHL GradStar Awards
    EduvosEduvos students make it to Top 100 of DHL GradStar Awards
    Eduvos pre-enrol to alleviate stress of matric learners
    EduvosEduvos pre-enrol to alleviate stress of matric learners
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz