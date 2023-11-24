Industries

    Nzimande to open new uMgungundlovu TVET college campus

    24 Nov 2023
    24 Nov 2023
    Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, will on Friday, 24 January, officially open a new campus of the uMgungundlovu Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The uMgungundlovu TVET College was opened in 2002 after a merger of the then Edendale, Plessislaer, Midlands, Msunduzi and Northdale Further Education and Training (FET) Colleges.

    uMgungundlovu TVET is the only college that serves communities from in and around the uMgungundlovu District Municipality and the Natal Midlands. The college has seven teaching campuses and three skills centres.

    The new campus, Msinga, was built by the Department of Higher Education and Training, as part of the department’s TVET Infrastructure Development Programme funded in part through the National Skills Fund (NSF) and the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA).

    The new infrastructure includes the administration block, theory building that consists of two computer laboratories, and the engineering block that consists of four workshops and skills centres.

    During the launch, Nzimande will lead the Education and Science Imbizo in which the SETAs and the Department of Science and Innovation entities will share with the public the opportunities that are available in their sectors.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

