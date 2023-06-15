Industries

Africa


Gibs earns Level 4 Positive Impact Rating from UN PRME Global Forum

15 Jun 2023
Issued by: Gordon Institute of Business Science
The University of Pretoria's Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has achieved a Level 4 Positive Impact Rating for its transformative efforts in education. This achievement underscores the school's commitment to taking a proactive role in climate leadership, emphasising its dedication to making a positive impact through business education.
Gibs earns Level 4 Positive Impact Rating from UN PRME Global Forum

The Positive Impact Rating 2023 Report entitled Accelerating the societal impact of business school was launched at a recent UN PRME Global Forum. It assessed the societal impact levels of 69 business schools from 25 countries globally. Gibs has been a member of Gibs Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) since 2009 and is proud to have been one of the PRME Champions schools since 2018.

The Positive Impact Rating is a global initiative that evaluates business schools based on their contributions to addressing societal and environmental challenges. Developed by students, for students, the PIR assesses schools' actions across six dimensions: governance, programmes, students, campus, community outreach, and research. This comprehensive evaluation provides prospective students and stakeholders with valuable insights into the positive impact potential of different business schools.

Our faculty, staff, and students work tirelessly to drive positive change through education, research, and community engagement
– Professor Morris Mthombeni, dean of Gibs

Gibs has been recognised for its dedication to fostering positive change and integrating sustainability into its core values and practices. By focusing on innovative teaching methods, impactful research, and collaborative partnerships, the school has made significant strides in shaping responsible leaders who are equipped to address complex global challenges.

"We are honoured to receive the Positive Impact Rating, which reinforces our commitment to educating the next generation of business leaders to prioritise sustainability and positive societal impact," said Professor Morris Mthombeni, dean of Gibs. "Our faculty, staff, and students work tirelessly to drive positive change through education, research, and community engagement. This recognition is a testament to their efforts and the impact they are making in the world."

Gibs tops African business schools for executive education in UK Financial Times rankings
Gibs tops African business schools for executive education in UK Financial Times rankings

Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science 23 May 2023

The positive impact initiatives implemented by Gibs encompass a range of activities that extend beyond the classroom. The school's curriculum integrates sustainability principles and ethical considerations across various disciplines, empowering students to become responsible leaders and change agents. Additionally, research conducted by faculty members addresses pressing global issues and offers practical solutions to foster sustainable development.

The Positive Impact Rating provides aspiring business students with the knowledge and tools to make informed choices about their educational journey. It empowers them to select a business school that aligns with their values and aspirations, ensuring that they contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Gordon Institute of Business Science
(GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
University of Pretoria, Gordon Institute of Business Science, GIBS, Morris Mthombeni



