Gibs tops African business schools for executive education in UK Financial Times rankings

The University of Pretoria's Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has again secured the prestigious position as one of the leading business schools in the world in the provision of executive education, according to the renowned UK Financial Times. This recognition highlights Gibs' commitment to providing world-class executive education programmes and cements its reputation as one of the leading business schools on the African continent.

The Financial Times ranking is a highly respected and influential global benchmark, widely recognised for its rigorous assessment of business schools worldwide. Gibs' ascent to the top position in the African region, and top 50 in the world, is a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence in executive education and its continuous efforts to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in today's dynamic business landscape.

The ranking undertakes a comprehensive assessment of top business schools worldwide by evaluating both their open and custom executive education programmes, Gibs has a combined ranking of 32nd globally. These results are extrapolated from two surveys – one survey is designed to elicit detailed information from business schools themselves regarding their top clients, and the other, business school clients share their personal experiences on the quality of the offering provided by the school.

Since its founding in the year 2000, Gibs' executive education has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness in empowering executives and senior and aspiring managers to tackle complex business challenges on the African continent, drive organisational growth, and adapt to an ever-evolving global business environment. The school's comprehensive range of executive education programmes encompasses a diverse array of disciplines, including leadership development, strategy, finance, entrepreneurship, climate and digital innovation.

Dean of Gibs, Professor Morris Mthombeni, expressed his satisfaction with the school's achievement, stating: "Being recognised as one of the top-ranked business schools in the world for executive education by the UK Financial Times is a significant commendation for Gibs. This accolade reflects our dedication, as an African institution, to delivering exceptional educational experiences and providing executives with the tools they need to excel in their careers and make a meaningful impact in their organisations and communities."

Gibs' success is built on its world-class faculty, who are distinguished experts in their respective fields, as well as the strong partnerships the school has fostered with leading corporations, organisations, and other schools in the region and other leading regions. These collaborations enable Gibs to design and deliver cutting-edge programmes that address the evolving needs of today's business leaders.

Prof. Mthombeni added: “As the top-ranked African business school for executive education, Gibs is determined to play an even more pivotal role in shaping Africa's future business leaders, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable economic development across the continent especially at the intersection of digital and climate leadership.”



