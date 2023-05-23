Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch University Language CentreFundiConnectGordon Institute of Business ScienceWits PlusEduvosClockworkBullion PR & CommunicationRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Gibs tops African business schools for executive education in UK Financial Times rankings

23 May 2023
Issued by: Gordon Institute of Business Science
The University of Pretoria's Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has again secured the prestigious position as one of the leading business schools in the world in the provision of executive education, according to the renowned UK Financial Times. This recognition highlights Gibs' commitment to providing world-class executive education programmes and cements its reputation as one of the leading business schools on the African continent.
Gibs tops African business schools for executive education in UK Financial Times rankings

The Financial Times ranking is a highly respected and influential global benchmark, widely recognised for its rigorous assessment of business schools worldwide. Gibs' ascent to the top position in the African region, and top 50 in the world, is a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence in executive education and its continuous efforts to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in today's dynamic business landscape.

The ranking undertakes a comprehensive assessment of top business schools worldwide by evaluating both their open and custom executive education programmes, Gibs has a combined ranking of 32nd globally. These results are extrapolated from two surveys – one survey is designed to elicit detailed information from business schools themselves regarding their top clients, and the other, business school clients share their personal experiences on the quality of the offering provided by the school.

Since its founding in the year 2000, Gibs' executive education has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness in empowering executives and senior and aspiring managers to tackle complex business challenges on the African continent, drive organisational growth, and adapt to an ever-evolving global business environment. The school's comprehensive range of executive education programmes encompasses a diverse array of disciplines, including leadership development, strategy, finance, entrepreneurship, climate and digital innovation.

Dean of Gibs, Professor Morris Mthombeni, expressed his satisfaction with the school's achievement, stating: "Being recognised as one of the top-ranked business schools in the world for executive education by the UK Financial Times is a significant commendation for Gibs. This accolade reflects our dedication, as an African institution, to delivering exceptional educational experiences and providing executives with the tools they need to excel in their careers and make a meaningful impact in their organisations and communities."

Gibs' success is built on its world-class faculty, who are distinguished experts in their respective fields, as well as the strong partnerships the school has fostered with leading corporations, organisations, and other schools in the region and other leading regions. These collaborations enable Gibs to design and deliver cutting-edge programmes that address the evolving needs of today's business leaders.

Prof. Mthombeni added: “As the top-ranked African business school for executive education, Gibs is determined to play an even more pivotal role in shaping Africa's future business leaders, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable economic development across the continent especially at the intersection of digital and climate leadership.”

NextOptions
Gordon Institute of Business Science
(GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
Read more: University of Pretoria, Gordon Institute of Business Science, GIBS, Morris Mthombeni

Related

Gibs Open Day: Explore a world of opportunities at Africa's premier business school
Gordon Institute of Business ScienceGibs Open Day: Explore a world of opportunities at Africa's premier business school19 May 2023
Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts18 May 2023
Effie dialogue series returns with an expanded programme featuring 4 thought-provoking panels
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie dialogue series returns with an expanded programme featuring 4 thought-provoking panels9 May 2023
UP celebrates the 2023 SAICA ITC results
University of PretoriaUP celebrates the 2023 SAICA ITC results18 Apr 2023
Cookbook offers food for thought on SA's history and heritage
Cookbook offers food for thought on SA's history and heritage29 Mar 2023
UP microbiologists discover rich diversity of life in Antarctica's cold, dry soils
University of PretoriaUP microbiologists discover rich diversity of life in Antarctica's cold, dry soils28 Feb 2023
UP Pre-University Academy, Hong Kong Polytechnic University teach drone coding to Mamelodi learners
University of PretoriaUP Pre-University Academy, Hong Kong Polytechnic University teach drone coding to Mamelodi learners14 Feb 2023
UP-led study finds aloe plant could impede life cycle of malaria-carrying parasite
University of PretoriaUP-led study finds aloe plant could impede life cycle of malaria-carrying parasite14 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz