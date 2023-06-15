Industry partnership sees Nkangala TVET offering accredited renewable energy certification

As part of the RE-skilling Lab programme, led in partnership by EWSeta, Res4Africa, ten lecturers at Nkangala TVET College have been upskilled in delivering renewable energy education.

The 10 lecturers from Nkangala TVET College who have been equipped to deliver renewable energy education. Source: Supplied

Res4Africa has also enhanced Nkangala TVET's training capacity, providing support infrastructure, including inverter systems, photovoltaic panels, batteries, a wind turbine, and a solar pump, which has bolstered the institution's ability to provide theoretical and practical training. As a result, Nkangala TVET can now issue accredited formal certifications to students undergoing training, recognised by the QCTO and EWSeta.

EWSeta has also emphasised the need to integrate renewable energy, energy efficiency, and entrepreneurship modules into the TVET curriculum to ensure high-quality training that will not only lead to greater employability prospects but to self-employment. It has also awarded the college an internship for 25 electrical students for 18 months.

Said Linky Nhlabathi, electrical lecturer (NCV) at Nkangala TVET college: “The renewable energy course on PV solar energy was a great experience. It is one of the skills that is relevant and responding to the needs of our community and the country, especially during this crisis of load shedding. My attitude and my lessons have changed in a way that I am enjoying my own teaching.

"I would like to encourage students and qualified electricians, especially females, to integrate the renewable energy course with the electrical trade as there are many employment opportunities available, which will also contribute to our economy.”