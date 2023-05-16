Eduvos Potchefstroom hosts teachers' workshop

Eduvos Potchefstroom recently hosted a free workshop for local teachers to develop their basic computer skills in programmes such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Eduvos believes that learning is a lifelong journey – with no age limit. So far, 2023 has been a year defined by rapidly evolving technologies. To stay relevant in one’s job, upskilling has become more relevant than ever. This is especially important for teachers who must stay in touch with evolving trends and technology to better educate and support their learners.

– Jean Henrico, general manager, Eduvos Potchefstroom

The objective of the workshop was to equip teachers with the necessary skills to use these programmes effectively in their classrooms. The workshop was designed to be accessible to all teachers, no matter their level of expertise with Microsoft Office programmes varying. The workshop covered the basics of each programme and provided tips for creating engaging, interactive content that benefits both teacher and learner.

These teachers are educating Gen Z learners, who are known as the first true digital generation, having grown up with technology, social media and mobile devices. To educate these learners effectively, teachers must leverage technology to deliver educational content that aligns to the way that Gen Z consumes content daily, whether it be on their devices, social media or through video content.

Jean Henrico, general manager of Eduvos Potchefstroom, says: “Education is a constantly evolving field, and for educators to stay relevant and effective, it's crucial to keep their skills up to date throughout their career. The world is changing at an unprecedented pace, and educators must adapt to new technologies, teaching methods, and learning styles to meet the diverse needs of their students. The real challenge of reskilling is not to teach the basics but to move beyond the basics to ensure that technology is a productive tool in every aspect of what happens in the classroom experience.

“Continuous learning not only enhances the quality of education but also empowers educators to be more innovative, creative, and engaged in their profession. Eduvos embraces the reality of lifelong learning, and this is evident in their efforts to shape individual potential towards Africa's prosperity."

Eduvos offers a range of part-time qualifications or short courses for working professionals seeking opportunities to upskill or re-skill while working.

