Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EduvosWits PlusBullion PR & CommunicationRegent Business SchoolBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


UCT retains top spot in Africa

16 May 2023
The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) published its 2023 Global 2000 list and the University of Cape Town (UCT), which continues to be the greatest university in Africa, is ranked at 267, up three spots from previous year.
Photo by Charlotte May via
Photo by Charlotte May via www.pexels.com

CWUR releases the largest academic ranking of global universities. Out of the 20,531 institutions assessed, only the top 2,000 received a ranking, which places UCT in the top 1.4% of universities globally.

“UCT has once again proven its excellence in higher education by performing well in this prestigious world rankings. As a leading research-intensive institution, we will continue to strive for excellence, and to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge discovery and impact,” says Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation, Professor Sue Harrison.

UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA
UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA

By 18 Apr 2023

This ranking uses seven indicators grouped into four areas:

  • Education, measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have earned significant academic achievements, relative to its size (25%).
  • Employability, measured by the number of its alumni who have held top executive positions in the largest global companies, relative to the size of the university (25%).
  • Faculty, measured by the number of faculty members who have received top academic distinctions (10%).
  • The research component, which counts for 40%, includes the following criteria:

    • Research output, measured by the total number of research articles (10%)
    • High-quality publications, measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals (10%)
    • Influence, measured by the number of research articles published in highly-influential journals (10%)
    • Citations, measured by the number of highly-cited research articles (10%).

    UCT’s highest ranked indicator is quality of education, which at 182nd position was down four places from last year. The alumni employment indicator (placed 224th) performed well and continued its climb, moving up 13 places compared to last year, which was also up 23 places on the previous year. The research performance indicator (ranked 245th) improved by five places compared to last year.

    How other South African universities ranked

    The University of Witwatersrand was ranked 290th globally and was the second-best-placed university in the nation. Although Stellenbosh University was ranked as the third-best university in South Africa, it fell nine spots to 450th in the world.

    The fourth- and fifth-ranked universities in South Africa were the University of KwaZulu-Natal (478) and the University of Pretoria (557), respectively.

    The University of Johannesburg (628), North-West University (887), University of the Free State (1160), University of Western Cape (1188), and Rhodes University (1300) were also included in the top 10 South African universities.

    "The University of Johannesburg is pleased with the outcome of the latest CWUR World University Rankings. This is testament that our academic efforts are bearing fruit, once again with this global recognition. This also demonstrates UJ’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing high-quality education and research opportunities," said the university's Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi.

    The sole difference in the local ranking from the previous year is that Rhodes University surpassed the University of South Africa.

    Although the global rankings of seven of the 12 South African universities fell, none of the universities' overall scores did, with nine of the 12 universities improving their rankings.

    View the CWUR 2023 Global 2000 list.

NextOptions
Read more: UCT, University of Cape Town, university rankings

Related

UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA
UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA18 Apr 2023
UCT failed to bargain with Employees Union, says CCMA
UCT failed to bargain with Employees Union, says CCMA6 Apr 2023
UCT appoints interim vice-chancellor
UCT appoints interim vice-chancellor13 Mar 2023
How SA universities rank globally
How SA universities rank globally8 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation delivered her keynote address at the opening of the 14th International Congress of Human Genetics at the CTICC this week.
South Africa at coalface of genetics research23 Feb 2023
Image: UCT Employees Union is planning to strike as negotiations deadlocked with university management at the CCMA on Thursday. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
UCT Employees Union threatens strike as negotiations deadlock27 Jan 2023
Source: Je’nine May. Sharief Hendricks, president of the South African Sports Medicine Association.
SA Sports Medicine Association appoints its youngest president19 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Sunshine Cinema is offering an online professional development course on Film Impact Screening Facilitation
Sunshine Cinema offers online filmmaking development18 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz