    Calling all aspiring healthcare innovators

    13 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Regent Business School
    In its drive to stimulate local researchers and international innovation in South Africa, Regent Business School has partnered with Siemens Healthineers to bring its global Innovative Think Tank (ITT) Certification Programme to the country. Regent Business School will be the first higher education institution in South Africa to host this programme.
    Ayanda Swana, Siemens Healthineers
    Ayanda Swana, Siemens Healthineers

    Just 40 participants will be selected to develop innovative solutions to some of the most urgent healthcare issues the country is experiencing, and attain a world-recognised certificate on completion of this innovative research programme.

    “The economic survival of healthcare across the globe lies strongly in innovation. This is particularly true for Africa where we have challenges that limit access to quality cost-effective healthcare,” said Ayanda Swana, South Africa Zone country head, Siemens Healthineers.

    The flagship ITT Certification Programme for South Africa has already run in more than 120 experiential learning programmes globally to develop creative pioneers capable of delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions to the biggest challenges in the healthcare industry.

    “Regent’s iLeadLABs, with their 4IR technologies, are designing an innovation space specifically for the programme with the aim to preserve and support the prototyping and production of some of the participant innovations,” said Yusuf Vawda, iLeadLAB manager.

    Immersive learning will take place in hybrid format (virtual and at the iLeadLABs), under the leadership of Professor Sultan Haider, the global head of Siemens Healthineers ITT, who has established and is leading 72 ITT locations at Siemens Healthineers and prestigious institutions.

    “Successful South African applicants will be drawn from healthcare, IT, engineering and business and will work in muliti-disciplinary groups to develop innovative processes and products that will make a valuable impact on healthcare in the country. Programme participants will retain the intellectual property of their innovations,” said Dr Nivisha Parag, head of School for Healthcare Management at Regent.

    When run in other countries, the participants in the ITT programme have managed to learn the ITT methodology to identify the challenges and come up with tangible outcomes that also have the potential of productisation.

    The ITT Certification programme with be run for seven days over two weeks, from 5–13 September and will cover ITT methodology, identifying healthcare challenges and trends and developing solutions.

  • Applications close on 5 August 2022
  • Go to https://regent.ac.za/itt-programs/ for more details and interested candidates can email moc.sreenihtlaeh-snemeis@maet.margorp-noitacifitrec-tti

    • This programme is SAMA CPD accredited for 30 points to registered HPCSA professionals participating in the Innovation Think Tank Certification Programme 2022.

    Regent Business School
    Regent Business School was established to satisfy the demand for management education in southern Africa.



    Ayanda Swana, South Africa zone country head, Siemens Healthineers
    Applications open for Innovative Think Tank Certification Programme1 Jul 2022
    Pandemic reflections: The paradox of human rights and your right to health
    Regent Business SchoolPandemic reflections: The paradox of human rights and your right to health11 Apr 2022
    SA business school mobilises digital innovation to help fight Covid-19
    Regent Business SchoolSA business school mobilises digital innovation to help fight Covid-199 Apr 2020
