Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OptimiNorth-West University (NWU)SAICAAFDAWits PlusPert IndustrialsEduvosMilpark EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Primary & Secondary Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Reading made fun with The SQ3R or The High Five Strategy

19 Jul 2023
Issued by: Optimi
Optimi Group, a leading educational organisation, is excited to announce the launch of a new Mandela Day initiative aimed at motivating children to read. The program will provide free virtual lessons to aid Grade 4 children in improving their reading comprehension and ultimately enhance their reading scores. In the spirit of Mandela Day, the lessons will total 67 minutes.
Reading made fun with The SQ3R or The High Five Strategy

Literacy plays a fundamental role in shaping the future of our society, and at Optimi, we firmly believe in the power of education to transform lives. However, we understand that motivating children to read and learn can sometimes be a challenge. Therefore, we have developed this innovative initiative to inspire and encourage young minds to embrace the joy of learning.

Research has shown that reading with comprehension is a vital skill, that not only enhances academic performance, but also promotes creativity, empathy, and cognitive development. The recent Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS, 2021) survey results are however worrisome. As published by the Department of Basic Education, 81% of Grade 4 children were not able to reach the lowest benchmark of the study. Equitable access to learning materials is sited as a contributing factor.

As published by the Department of Basic Education, 81% of Grade 4 children were not able to reach the lowest benchmark of the study. Equitable access to learning materials is sited as a contributing factor.

The Mandela Day initiative extends Optimi’s commitment to make education accessible and enjoyable for all children. By providing free virtual lessons, we aim to foster a love for reading and equip children with essential skills that will benefit them throughout their academic journey and beyond.

In addition to the virtual lessons, we will also provide resources and reading materials to supplement the learning experience. We believe that access to quality educational materials is crucial in creating an environment conducive to learning.

Optimi Group invites schools, parents, and organisations to join hands with us in this initiative. Please share these free resources, easily accessed on YouTube, with any learner aged 10. By working together, we can inspire a love for learning among children and empower them to become lifelong learners.

For more information about the Mandela Day initiative and how to participate, please visit Optimi’s YouTube page.

NextOptions
Optimi
The Optimi group provides offerings in 4 divisions: Home, Workplace, Classroom and College. Together, these divisions service over 200 000 learners per annum.
Read more: Mandela Day, Department of Basic Education, Optimi Group



Related

Image source:
Two statues unveiled to honour Madiba6 hours ago
Supplied image
Collaboration provides upcycled toys for 12,500 children on Mandela Day1 day ago
Members of the community at a fruit tree planting event in Lawley, December 2022 Photo credit: Michelle Sohn
Creating food sustainability by planting fruit trees this Mandela Day1 day ago
Support Machine_'s 2023 Mandela Day fundraiser!
Machine_Support Machine_'s 2023 Mandela Day fundraiser!13 Jul 2023
Supplied image: Ra'eesah Moosa representing Nosh Food Rescue
Get cooking for the #67000litres challenge this Mandela Day7 Jul 2023
Image source: Leonard Zhukovsky –
Take action to change lives this Mandela Month3 Jul 2023
Promoting literacy with a National Reading Sector Strategy
Promoting literacy with a National Reading Sector Strategy29 Jun 2023
Mandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises
Food Forward SAMandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz