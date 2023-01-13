Schools can win a share of R1m in Shoprite gift cards

As one of its ongoing initiatives to assist the development of young learners, Shoprite is giving away R1m to the Class of 2023. Schools across the country have the chance to win one of 20 gift cards, each to the value of R50 000, through the competition.

Learners from Grade 1 to Grade 12 can nominate a school and motivate why it deserves to win one of the 20 prizes on offer. Entrants can nominate a school by sending “Class of 2023” to 087 240 5709 and following the instructions OR enter online at shoprite.co.za/class-of-2023-competition. Ts & Cs apply.

Entries close on 5 February 2023 and the draw will take place after 28 February to announce the winning schools, who will receive gift cards for either tech products and gadgets, sports equipment, stationery or groceries.

Discounts for schools

To further assist schools, Shoprite’s Edu Card gives educational institutions an automatic discount of up to 2.5% off all essential goods, including stationery, cleaning products and more. See here for more information and to apply.