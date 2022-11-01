Day 2 of matric examinations

The Department of Basic Education says it is pleased that the first official day of the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations has gone without major challenges.

More than 794,000 candidates sat for the 2-hour English Paper 1 in 6,800 centres around the country yesterday.

Despite the rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, there were no reported disruptions in all provinces.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga praised the Class of 2022 for their resilience and perseverance.

She said the Class of 2022 was the worst affected in terms of the impact of Covid-19. She appealed to South Africans to continue to support the NSC candidates throughout the exam period which ends in the first week of December.

Today, more than 165,360 candidates will write Economics P1, also a 2-hour paper.