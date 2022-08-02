Matric Maths and Science revision - coming to a cinema near you

The 2022 edition of the Primestars Mathematics and Science Revision Programme, sponsored by Liberty, has officially been launched. The annual initiative is aimed at supporting under-resourced matriculants from public schools across all nine provinces through the provision of Maths and Science tutorials - delivered through cinemas across the country under Primestars's eduCate Revision Programme.

Image: Supplied

Primestars in partnership with Liberty and the Department of Basic Education announced this year’s theme as "Class of 2022 In It With You". Tutorial sessions are scheduled to start through the cinema experience from 31 July until 25 September.

In the eduCate screenings, students are transported to Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas across the country, where they attend “theatres of learning” for 10 consecutive sessions — five maths lessons and five science lessons — on Sunday mornings. Public schools based in townships and underserviced areas are selected with the support of the Department of Basic Education.

This year’s matric class has proven their grit and resilience over the past two years, surviving one of the worst periods experienced by the education sector as the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns brought on numerous disruptions and delays.

“Liberty has been a partner of the eduCate programme since 2020, and it is highly commendable that this matric class of 2022 – who were in Grade 10 when the pandemic hit – have braved all the challenges thrown their way and made it to this pivotal year of their school journey. As Liberty, we want to assure them, we are still in it with them, along with our partners,” Nomaxabiso Matjila, head of CSI at Liberty said.

Last year, under the theme #StandingWithTheClassOf2021, the programme successfully introduced a multi-platform hybrid approach to its Maths and Science revision curriculum, involving over 90 cinemas, 4,030 rural schools, over 480 teachers, and 50,999 Whatsapp and 16,000 online engagements.

In 2020, the programme was launched under the theme, #SavingTheClassOf2020 as it embarked on a path to find innovative and flexible ways to reach learners.

The overall results of learners who attended the programme last year improved significantly, with many examples of exceptional accomplishments and individual learners who improved their results by up to 41%.

For more information about how you can join the programme or give your support, please contact: az.oc.sratsemirp@stcejorp or visit primestarsdigital.co.za