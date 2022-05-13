Industries

Max Verstappen would like to race in Africa, thinks Kyalami would a be a cool addition

13 May 2022
Max Verstappen said he would like to race in Africa and that Kyalami would be a cool addition to the Formula 1, according to a Wheels24 report, which cites the Oracle Red Bull Racing's Twitter profile as the source of the racer's words.

The revelation come after seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his eagerness for an F1 race in South Africa. "The one I really, really want to see is South Africa. That's the one I really want to hear next that gets announced," Hamilton said back in April.

11 Apr 2022


Formula One races were held on local soil as recently as 1993. The last F1 race took place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Gauteng. However, under the ownership of Toby Venter the track has undergone a raft of changes, according to Double Apex.

The 2022 F1 calendar was supposed to consist of 23 races. However, Russia has fallen off schedule due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. To date, no replacement race has been named. There has not been a race on the African continent for almost twenty years. Some say that it’s about time F1 made a return here to truly be considered a world championship.
