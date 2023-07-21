2024 Avbob Poetry Competition calls for entries

The 2024 Avbob Poetry Competition opens for entries in all 11 official languages on 1 August 2023 and generous cash prizes will be awarded to the winning entries.

Image supplied

South Africans from all walks of life are invited to express their finest words of love and hope, courage, and consolation. The best entries in each language category will be published in the Avbob Poetry Library, earning the writer a R300 publication fee. First-place winners in each language category will take home a grand prize to the value of R12,500. This includes R10,000 in cash, a R2,500 book voucher, and the glittering Avbob Poetry trophy.

Avbob CEO Carl Van der Riet notes, “We are deeply moved, each year, by the depth and sincerity of each entry that is sent to us. When we experience extreme joy or sorrow, it is often to poetry that we turn for relief, companionship, and consolation. It is at such times that we are most likely to find the best words for our own deepest emotions. The goal of the Avbob Poetry Competition is to provide a unifying platform on which all South Africans can share these deep emotions.”

Poets may submit up to 10 poems via the online dashboard. The top three poems in each language category will feature in the annual print anthology. All shortlisted poems will be translated into English in the spirit of promoting understanding and fellow feeling among South Africans.

A range of free resources are also available on the Avbob Poetry website to support and encourage aspirant poets. This includes expert advice, articles featuring successful poets, and editorial guidelines.

The Avbob Poetry series of free online workshops, hosted both before and during the submission period, has continued with great success this year. Through these workshops, participants are exposed to the insights and ideas of experienced poets and publishers. (Workshop details will be shared via Avbob Poetry’s social media channels.)

To participate in the 2024 Avbob Poetry Competition, register on www.avbobpoetry.co.za. Enter up to 10 poems in your mother tongue between 1 August and 30 November 2023.