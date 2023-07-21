Decorex Joburg celebrates 30 years

It's been thirty years since Decorex Joburg burst onto the decor and design scene.

The event returns in August. Source: Supplied.

Since then, the show has garnered over 1,3 million total visitors with high-calibre exhibitions, features and activations from over 13,000 exhibitors.

Show partners

Now, Decorex Joburg will celebrate its milestone 30th anniversary with an unprecedented and multifaceted four-day experience taking place from 3 to 6 August 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre, a premier events destination in the heart of ‘Africa's richest square mile’.

Together with show partners Lexus, Plascon and Samsung, Decorex Joburg will present all the latest trends, stimulating curated displays, state-of-the-art designs and new product releases - everything and anything you could want or need for your home, hospitality destination or retail store.

Sister shows

A much-anticipated highlight of the decor and design calendar, this massive showcase will run simultaneously with sister shows Design Joburg and 100% Design Africa, which are collocated and presented in partnership with Sanlam Private Wealth.

One entry ticket gives you access to all three of these not-to-be-missed shows spanning four levels of the Sandton Convention Centre. Visitors will find the Plan & Build Hall on Level -2, Kitchens & Bathrooms on Level 0, Decor & Furniture on Level 5, and Design Joburg & 100% Design Africa on Level 2. Make sure you set aside sufficient time to view them all, as there will be more than 250 brands on display!