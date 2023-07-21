2023 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition open for entries

Following the Concours Mondial du Sauvignon, which saw a record 152 South African Sauvignon Blanc wines compete, producers can now enter their best wines in the annual FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition.

Source: Supplied

The competition is dedicated to South Africa's top-selling and most-exported varietal, which sold an impressive 14.3 million litres domestically and exported 67.7 million litres in 2022. The competition is organised by the cultivar group Sauvignon Blanc SA and is supported by title partner FNB and platinum partner Ever SA.

A distinguished panel of wine specialists, led by Cape Wine Master Dr Winifred Bowman, will assess the contenders from Tuesday 29 August to Thursday 31 August 2023 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch.

Joining Dr Bowman on the panel are wine judge and author Fiona McDonald, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, winemaker Morgan Steyn of De Grendel, Greg Mutambe, chief sommelier at The Twelve Apostles Hotel, as well as two protégé judges.

In September, the twenty finalists will be announced, while the prestigious FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Awards ceremony will reveal the winners in October.

SA's Concur performance sets new standards

Sauvignon Blanc SA chairperson, RJ Botha, holds high expectations for the 2023 competition. "Our winemakers performed exceptionally well in the recent Concours Mondial du Sauvignon," says Botha.

"Out of the 152 wines entered by South African producers, a third were awarded medals, including 26 gold and 30 silver medals. The Villiera Bush Vine 2022 was honoured with the Tonnellerie Sylvain trophy for the best-wooded wine, and Darling Cellars' Gustus Sauvignon Blanc 2020 secured the Revelation South Africa trophy."

Botha emphasises that the world has its eyes on South African Sauvignon Blanc and its remarkable diversity. "Every year, the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 showcases a wide range of origins and styles, offering diverse flavour profiles," Botha explains.

"Both wooded and unwooded wines perform remarkably well. Additionally, it's worth noting that the vintage on the label is not an expiration date, and Sauvignon Blanc enthusiasts should explore older vintages as well."

Producers can submit their entries at here. The deadline for entries is Tuesday,15 August 2023, with late entries accepted until Wednesday, 23 August 2023.