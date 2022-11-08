MusicExchange: The return of jazzman Moreira Chonguiça

Exploring influences from his Mozambican heritage, infused with personal experiences from the past few years, this is a thought-provoking, reflective and introspective album.
Inspired by the rich diversity of the multitude of languages and tribes that make up Mozambique’s cultural landscape, Moreira has used vocal melodies, rhythms and instruments on a number of the songs sung in a variety of different languages.
This album is about celebrating diversity, differences and similarities amongst African people with the multiplicity of influence that came from the Arabs, the Asians, the Portuguese, and other Europeans. It is about celebrating life with urgency. It is about peace, collaboration and the importance of mental health, all relevant issues in the turbulent times in which we live.
The past few years will forever be etched into our memories for their strangeness and this album subtly tries to make sense of this strange period in our history that caused the whole world to halt and breathe simultaneously.
I chatted with Moreira last week prior to the release of the album…
Husband, dad, saxophonist, musician, composer, producer, hustler
If I hadn’t studied music, I would have been an international lawyer. I think music is better for my soul
Life, circumstance, and the world around us.
If it doesn't kill you, it will make you stronger…
Opening doors and helping others.
I am no longer relevant or my lungs give in
Cheap. Quality is where it’s at
Sting, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones
I am inspired on a daily basis. Life inspires me, the people that surround me inspire me. Clothes, art, and nature inspire me.
Working with people daily. I deal with a wide variety of people on a daily basis - from children to adults. I love people.
360° (what goes around comes around) from my first album The Moreira Project Vol 1: The Journey
My parents, Nelson Mandela, and Hugh Masekela.
Miles Davis
Barack Obama and Cristiano Ronaldo – their work ethic is astounding and an inspiration.
My children and my saxophones
A good red wine or a single-malt whisky
I would love to play Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland
I believe time is a very precious commodity so I try and make every day count
Mo, Pai
Football player or international lawyer
Energetic, lively, sociable, committed, fun
The Innocent and The Fugitive documentary
The Godfather.
I adore reading and I think it’s very important. I read all the time. I love biographies and autobiographies. I love insights into this African continent of ours.
360° - its become an anthem.
My wife, my two beautiful daughters, my friends, and my family.
Dankie!
Travel
Going solo in 2005. It was really hard but my career really started at that point and I haven’t looked back.
I try not to complain…. it’s a waste of time. I try to keep positive, look for the positives and move forward on a daily basis.
I have got to the stage of my life where not much frightens me anymore.
Having a lazy day with family and friends
Be strict! There’s a lot going on!
Slowly, slowly wins the race! Jazz is a metaphor for life.
My trip to Kyoto in Japan for Ashinaga in 2018 was exceptional. I have been blessed to travel to some amazing places to play.
I believe it’s important to give back …it’s one thing to give money and donations but more importantly, it's about giving time and energy to those less fortunate. I support a number of causes on an ongoing basis.
Peace, tolerance, and respect for each other.