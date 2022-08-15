Industries

RIP legendary Kwaito musician Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala

15 Aug 2022
Legendary Kwaito musician and member of TKZee, Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala, has passed away at 45.
Image supplied: Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala
Image supplied: Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala

According to City Press, Tshabalala’s body was found by a family member on the morning of 15 August - it is believed that he died in his sleep.

It is believed that the cause of death could be due to his battle with epilepsy.

Tshabalala is known for his songwriting and being a member of the group TKZee. In 1994, TKZee released their first album, Halloween, which rose on the charts thanks to titles like We Love This Place. The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa and sold over 200,000 copies.

Their hit single Phalafa helped them rise to prominence in 1997. A year later, their collaboration with Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy shot them to global stardom.

With a career spanning over three decades, Tshabalala will be remembered for his significant contributions to the Kwaito genre.

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

