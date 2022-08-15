Industries

    Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant tournament returns

    15 Aug 2022
    Red Bull Campus Clutch, the global university student Valorant tournament, is returning for a second round.
    Image sourced from the Red Bull Campus Clutch
    Image sourced from the Red Bull Campus Clutch website

    The tournament is open to all college and university students worldwide. Players will team up, represent their campus and put their skills on display, with the chance to play on the world stage. Local Valorant university student players can now sign up to secure their spot in the qualifiers taking place from 26 August to 17 September 2022 across the country.

    Six qualifying events will be taking place across the country where university students can claim their spot at the national final competition taking place at Comic Con Africa.

    Mettlestate kicks off the third #GamersAgainstGBV campaign
    Mettlestate kicks off the third #GamersAgainstGBV campaign

    Issued by Mettlestate 3 Aug 2022

    The national champions will then get an opportunity to shine on the global stage at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final, a lan event held in São Paulo, Brazil in December. Not only will the winning team represent their country, but they could also walk away with €20,000 in prize money and an exclusive VIP experience at a 2023 Valorant Champions Tour event.

    As the esports industry continues to grow, university esports plays a pivotal role in ensuring the ecosystem remains sustainable and provides a much-needed path for new talent to shine.

    Esports host and shoutcaster, Sam Wright (Tech Girl), said, “I always look forward to esports talent showing up and popping off. When there is an opportunity to potentially compete against the best in the world, South African esports players bring their A-Game and Campus Clutch will be no different. Considering last year's global winner was an African team, I'm looking forward to seeing the South Africans show up and pop off.”

    Source:
    #EveryGamerCounts seeks to champion inclusivity in gaming

    29 Jul 2022

    “The best part about Red Bull Campus Clutch is that it is the perfect excuse to jam with your friends. Even if you aren't competitive or the best in the country, it's an opportunity to jump into a few games with your friends and have a laugh. So don't be afraid that you might ‘suck’, sign up for the experience. Gaming is meant to be fun and I can assure you, Red Bull Campus Clutch is just that, no matter your skill level (you're likely better than you think!),” she continued.

    Valorant university students can sign up here for the qualifier events. The winners of each qualifier will advance to the national final taking place at Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg from 22 - 25 September 2022.

    Qualifier Dates:

    KwaZulu Natal

    Date: 26 August 2022
    Venue: Durban University Technology eSports Centre

    Gqeberha

    Date: 03 September 2022
    Venue: Propella Business Incubator

    Free State

    Date: 08 September 2022
    Venue: TBC

    Western Cape

    Date: 10 – 11 April 2021
    Venue: Homecoming Centre for WC

    Gauteng

    Date: 15 September 2022
    Venue: Square 2.0

    And

    Date: 17 September 2022
    Venue: Tshimologong

