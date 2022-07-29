EveryGamerCounts seeks to champion inclusivity in gaming

More than three billion people in the world are gamers, according to a study by DFC Intelligence. Additionally, the esports industry is becoming a more viable career option for Millenials due to the professionalisation of the sector and the income-generating opportunities it presents.

While the stereotypical image of the white, male gamer still prevails, the answer to the question “what does a gamer look like?” is as diverse as humanity. Nevertheless, the lack of visibility of women and people of colour in the gaming and esports industry means that fewer people from these groups can imagine taking up gaming as a hobby, not even speaking about making a career of it.

Therefore, #EveryGamerCounts aims to champion inclusivity and representation in gaming. A specific focus lies on raising awareness of the obstacles faced by women, minorities, and people with disabilities in esports and gaming.

“Diversity is a critical questioning of representation and access is an important topic in our work,” says Nesa Fröhlich, regional head of information at the Goethe-Institut South Africa. “By bringing together experts from all over the world for panel discussions and Game Jams, we hope to connect the conversation in South Africa to the global discourse and stimulate debate and change in the local gaming scene.”

The programme

#EveryGamerCounts will take place during the months of August and September 2022 with Game Jams in townships around Gauteng, alongside online panel discussions culminating in a final Game Jam at the Goethe-Institut Johannesburg premises.

In conjunction with Women’s Month, the project aims to help to champion inclusivity and representation in gaming: Raising awareness of the obstacles faced by women, minorities, and people with disabilities in the esports and gaming industry. All while having fun!

Here is a brief look at the 2022 activities, including Game Jams, dates, venues, and online events:

Game Jam at Uncle Tom Hall in Soweto (13 and 14 August)

Game Jam at GALXCOC in Alexandra (20 and 21 August)

Game Jam at eKasiLabs Mabopane (27 and 28 August)

Online panel discussions via Zoom (7 and 8 September)

Hybrid panel discussion at Goethe-Institut South Africa (16 September)

Game Jam at Goethe-Institut South Africa (17 and 18 September)

To register for Game Jams, go here, and for more information, go here.