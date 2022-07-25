Mettlestate announces the Intel Africa Masters

Mettlestate, an esports and gaming organiser and production company, has partnered with Intel, a leading technology company, to revolutionise the face of competitive African esports. Welcome to the Intel Africa Masters.

The Intel Africa Masters is a cross-continent CS: GO tournament. Players in four regions will compete for the title of best CS: GO team in Africa. The tournament will consist of teams grouped according to their country or region; Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and North Africa (Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco).

To help accommodate as many players as possible, Mettlestate and Intel have collaborated with esports agencies around the continent. Gamr and BME Esports are supporting in making this incredible opportunity a reality.

The tournament will have 4 phases:

1. Open qualifiers (1)

2. Open qualifiers (2)

3. Closed qualifiers

4. Live finals

Each region will participate internally during the three qualifying rounds, held online. The final rounds of each qualifier will be streamed to the Intel’s Africa Masters Twitch channel. The qualifiers will determine the top team per region. These top four teams will be flown to Johannesburg, South Africa to compete in the final event, which will be played and broadcast live for three days.

The top four teams will do battle for their share of the R450,000 ($30,000) prize pool. The following is the breakdown:

1st: R150,000

2nd: R120,000

3rd: R100,000

4th: R80,000

Competition schedule:

17 June 2022 | Registrations open

4 July 2022 | Qualifier 1

29 August 2022 | Qualifier 2

17 October 2022 | Closed qualifier

2 – 4 December 2022 | Grand finals live event

Registration will be open on the Intel Africa Masters website form 17 June. Mettlestate will provide a link to this registration form on their social media platforms and website on the same day. In the meantime, you can join the Intel–Africa Masters Discord here.

“Mettlestate is honoured to be a part of this incomparable esports tournament,” says Mettlestate’s managing director, Barry Louzada. “Africa has been consistently left out of global events. We need something that exclusively showcases African talent. We have a rich pool of esports competitors, they are hungry for competitive opportunities that rival that of international tournaments. It’s time we feed that desire.”

Nitesh Doolabh, Intel country lead, South Africa, says: “Intel is pleased to launch the inaugural Intel Africa Masters, a gaming tournament designed by Africans for Africans. Intel has identified the need to invest in the African gaming community to provide African gamers with a platform to showcase their talent. At Intel we know gaming, and, over the years, we’ve continued demonstrating our commitment to it by delivering CPUs and platforms that push the boundaries of performance to unprecedented levels.”

Doolabh continues: “For die-hard fans and gamers, nothing less than the best performance PCs will serve to meet the demands of gaming and streaming. It's what we excel at, and it's what we work on every day because we understand how critical it is for todays and future gaming experiences. Esports has captivated the hearts and minds of devoted gamers and viewers across the world, and Africa is no exception. We anticipate that the Intel Africa Masters will bring together the African gaming community and assist to develop and nurture African gaming talent.”

The Intel Africa Masters will undoubtedly change the game for African esports fans and establish Africa as a worldwide competitor.

