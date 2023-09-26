26th Annual Basa Awards commemorate Heritage Day by honouring exceptional collaborations in Business and Arts

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) proudly reveals the exceptional finalists for the 26th Annual Basa Awards, honouring transformative partnerships between the realms of business and the arts. Basa, founded in 1997 as a collaborative endeavour between government and the private sector, continues its mission to cultivate innovation and mutual growth in South Africa through the arts. This year, the live announcement of the 48 finalists (24 partnerships) took place at the Living Room in Maboneng, heralding a return to in-person engagement and paving the way for the final award ceremony, scheduled for October 2023 at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (MOCAA) in Cape Town.

The Awards stand as a unique and meaningful tribute to the rich tapestry of culture, diversity, and shared values that define our nation. As we celebrate this day, it is only fitting to recognise and honour the business and arts collaborations that embody the essence of South Africa's heritage. Through the Basa Awards, we pay homage to the cultural mosaic that is South Africa, where business and the arts come together to create a legacy of innovation, and creativity.

The Basa Awards also highlight the importance of private-public partnerships in not only advancing artistic expression but also in addressing pressing social and economic challenges. By recognising and celebrating these outstanding initiatives, Basa encourages more businesses and government entities to embrace the power of collaboration, emphasising that together, we can unlock South Africa's vast creative potential while simultaneously driving meaningful change in our communities and beyond.

New collaborators, including The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Heineken Beverages, British Council South Africa, Sunglasses Hut, Radisson Red, TWYG, and Zeitz MOCAA, joined entrants and honorees at the Finalists Announcement luncheon. Basa CEO Ashraf Jacobs-Johaardien emphasized the pivotal role of partnerships, remarking: "There is a unique power that comes from deep collaboration between the right partners. Partnerships are like DNA – they carry the code of shared values, mutual goals, and the potential to create something remarkable. As we celebrate this year’s finalists, we are also thrilled to welcome new partners on board for the Basa Awards itself."

The heart of the Basa Awards lies in the extraordinary results born from the intricate interplay of creativity and strategy. As Jacobs-Johaardien pointed out: "The threads that weave together successful partnerships are both complex and intricate, but the 320 plus winning business and arts partnerships recognised by the Basa Awards to date demonstrate that the successful fusion of creativity and strategy can yield extraordinary outcomes."

The finalists of the 26th Annual Basa Awards were announced on 1 September 2023. The announcement event was hosted at the Living Room, resonating with the tradition of showcasing Johannesburg's urban beauty. Furthermore, the excitement extends to Cape Town, where the live awards ceremony will grace the remarkable Zeitz MOCAA, promising to further spotlight the inspiring connection between the arts and business.

Sinenhlanhla Mdiya, Basa marketing manager, emphasised the transformative potential of the finalist partnerships, stating: "The finalists we announced demonstrate that successful business and arts partnerships have the power to regenerate communities and inspire creativity. These symbiotic partnerships also have the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our country, such as poverty and inequality, while amplifying the creativity and innovation in our midst."

Khanyi Mamba, chairperson of the awards adjudication panel, applauded the dedication of the finalists, saying: "Every submission we received represents a unique journey, a labour of love, and a bold step towards pushing boundaries and creating something extraordinary. So, to all the finalists, I want to convey my heartfelt congratulations. Your work has captured the attention of our discerning judges, and you have earned your place among the best of the best."

The finalists of the 26th Annual Basa Awards are:

IDC Community Development Award

ATKV & Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) for Karoo Kaarte

Eyesizwe Mining Development Trust & Market Theatre Foundation for Ditshomo Mentorship Programme

National Afrikaans Theatre Initiative (NATI) & Suidoosterfees for NATi Jong Sterre/NATi Rising Stars First-Time Sponsorship Award supported by Radisson Red

ANNA Pure Organic & Latitudes Online for The ANNA Award

Blue Ribbon & Baz-Art for Share your Kasi’Pride Campaign with Blue Ribbon

The Automobile Association of South Africa NPC & ARIVA Arts Organisation for RISE project Heineken Beverages SMME Award

Avalon Cinema Group: Suncoast CineCentre & Centre for Creative Arts – University of KwaZulu-Natal for Durban International Film Festival

Chiesa di PAZZO LUPi & Barrydale Jazz & Brass Festival NPC for Dark Arts Curfew Club

Pioneer Freight & Hermanus FynArts for Art Guide Training Programme Sunglass Hut Sponsorship In-Kind Award

Avalon Cinema Group: Suncoast CineCentre & Centre for Creative Arts-University of KwaZulu-Natal for Durban International Film Festival

UpstART Galleries & META Foundation for Art Feeds

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited & Blessing Ngobeni for Priceless Print Innovation Award

Blue Ribbon & Baz-Art for Share your Kasi’Pride campaign with Blue Ribbon

E-Squared Investments & Sunshine Cinema for Spark Impact Program

Standard Bank of South Africa Limited & Bee Diamondhead for We Are Culture IDC CSI Award

Chickenland (Pty) Ltd t/a Nando’s & Meta Foundation for OpenStudios X Nando's

The Sanlam Foundation Trust & Zip Zap Circus School Trust for Zappers Programme

TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (Pty) Ltd & Sibikwa Community Project NPC (T/A Sibikwa Arts Centre) for The Sibikwa Arts Academy and Sibikwa's Inclusive Development, Education and Advocacy (IDEA) Programme British Council Beyond Borders Award

Africa Contemporary Art/Just Art International & Reframe House for Spiral of Containment

E-Squared Investments & Sunshine Cinema for Spark Impact Program

Ideon Inc. & National Children's Theatre (NCT) for Rebranding NCT Celebrating Long-Term Commitment: Heineken Beverages Long-Term Partnership Award

ATKV & Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) for Karoo Kaarte

Eyesizwe Mining Development Trust & Market Theatre Foundation for Ditshomo Mentorship Programme