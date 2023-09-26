Search for:
Loeries

Loeries Creative Week masterclasses' speakers announced

26 Sep 2023
Loeries has announced the speakers for its Creative Week's masterclasses.
Source: © The Loeries The Loeries The Loeries Creative Week Masterclasses' speakers have been announced

The MasterClasses take place on Thursday, 5 October at the HomeComing Centre, the Loeries Creative Week hub.

The Masterclasses include:

  • Everywhere for everyone, always – a deep dive into multi-channel broadcast campaigns

    Brought to the classes by the SABC. DJ Sbu – Mofaya Energy Drink founder and South African seasoned broadcaster, Lala Tuku (VE Perspective – head of local content) and Sbongi Ngcobo (acting head of African language stations (ALS)) Ukhozi FM as they unpack the role of public broadcasting when integrating radio, TV, and online platforms to create consistent and impactful campaigns.

  • Unveiling the mask: Unravelling the authenticity paradox for women (in the workplace)

    Facilitated by Brenda Khumalo, founder & MD at Lobengula Advertising In a world where leadership calls for strength and invincibility, it’s important to remember the extraordinary power of authenticity. It’s a powerful force that invites introspection and self-discovery. However, it often opens a person up to a feeling of vulnerability. If you are being openly authentic, leaders – especially women – find themselves navigating a corporate landscape where vulnerability is perceived as a weakness. And it is not.

  • Culture & Entertainment

    Davin Phillips from CSA Global Davin Phillips from CSA.global, a C&E agency, will be joined by industry luminaries in music, brand marketing, and popular culture for a masterclass on market trends, customer behaviour, influencer metrics and effective casting to achieve peak cultural brand relevance. With a focus on smart talent investments to optimize ROI, this conversation covers key marketing trends for digital-age success.

  • Conversing with Masters: Black creativity's African roots and global reach

    Brought to the classes by Gregory Edwards, president & CEO, UniWorld Group, Inc. (UWG), New York, the Black-owned and led UniWorld Group, Inc., and the longest-standing multicultural advertising agency in the US. This conversation with industry leaders delves deep into the vibrant world of Black culture and creativity in Africa and across the diaspora. This thought-provoking session will explore the rich tapestry of creative expression, innovation, and storytelling that emanates from the diverse and dynamic cultures across the continent. The masterclass will celebrate the achievements and discuss the challenges and narratives of Black creatives who are reshaping industries, challenging stereotypes, and amplifying their voices on a global stage.

  • Growing a creative agency through collaboration

    Msimeki Nkatingi, MD of Woosh brings you this session which is a call to agency founders, creative directors, and marketers to delve deep into what distinguishes mere teamwork from true collaboration, underscored by Woosh’s own case studies. Attendees will benefit from actionable insights, navigating the challenges and opportunities of collaborative work. Technologies that aid collaboration and strategies for international partnerships will also be discussed.

  • Think inside the box: why native content always wins

    Presented by Deanne Hofhuis, Creative Agency Partner, TikTok METAP, this class is for you if you’ve ever found creating content for TikTok difficult. If you’re ever asked what makes something go viral. If you’ve ever wondered where all the trends are coming from.

Book your masterclass here.

For all Loeries Creative Week Events book your tickets here.

For more:
Read more: creative industries, SABC, Loeries, Ukhozi fm, Davin Phillips, creative awards, Brenda Khumalo

