Call for Basa PESP4 review panel nominations

13 Apr 2023
Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
Business and Arts South Africa's (BASA) role in the implementation of PESP4 is focused on ensuring that the jobs created provide meaningful work experience for participants, which will assist them on their journey into the wider labour market, making participants 'work ready' as the economic recovery creates more sustainable jobs.
An initiative of the Presidency and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), PESP4 is aimed at creating opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors with a focus on shared value. PESP has demonstrated the government’s capacity to take public employment and other forms of publicly funded support to a new scale, with the achievement of over 550,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities, and still more in implementation.

Basa invites nominations for the independent review panel that will consider applications for recommendation as follows:

  • Three (3) business captains of industry with extensive knowledge of the creative sector
  • Three (3) leading arts practitioners with significant standing in the creative sector

Nominations must include a detailed CV and a one-page letter of motivation detailing why the nominee is a suitable candidate for the Basa PESP4 review panel.

Successful candidates will be appointed until 31 March 2024 and must be available to meet remotely as required for up to four hours. When submitting nominations, Basa requests that strong consideration be given to diversity, underrepresented groups, and geographic diversity. Completed nominations may be emailed to az.oc.asab@ysmam and the deadline for submission is 9am, Monday 28 April 2023.

For more information about Basa PESP4, please visit https://bit.ly/3ZWKF5s.

Business and Arts South Africa
Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
Read more: BASA, Business and Arts South Africa

